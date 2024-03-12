International
Children to stop taking puberty blockers at gender identity clinics, says NHS England | gender
Children who have gender dysphoria will no longer be given puberty blockers, NHS England has said, ahead of a radical change to the way they are cared for.
There is not enough evidence either how safe they are to take or whether they are clinically effective to justify prescribing them to children and young people who are transitioning, he added.
The Government welcomed the landmark decision by NHS England, which said it was in the best interests of children.
NHS England made the announcement in response to the results of a public consultation on the ban, which it first proposed last June, and a review of the available evidence by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).
A spokesman said: NHS England has carefully considered the evidence review carried out by NICE and the further evidence published so far.
We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty-suppressing hormones to make routine treatment available at this time.
Puberty blockers stop the physical changes in a child's body that puberty brings, such as the development of breasts or facial hair. The NHS decision means new regional services looking after under-18s with gender dysphoriawhich open next month, will not use them as part of the treatment.
From now on, children and young people will only be able to get them if they take part in a clinical trial. At least one such trial will begin later this year, but no details have been released, such as who will be eligible to join it.
The NHS decision reaffirms the position it adopted last year on puberty blockers after Dr Hilary Cass, who leads an independent review into gender identity services for children under 18, issued interim advice warning against routine prescription of the drugs .
In late 2020, NHS England asked Cass, a former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, to review gender identity services. At the time they were provided for the whole of England only by the Tavistock and Portman NHS mental health trust in London. His treatment of under-18s with gender dysphoria, including the use of puberty blockers, had drawn criticism.
Fewer than 100 children and young people are taking puberty blockers.
The Trust's gender identity development service closes at the end of this month. The first two new centers will open in April at two specialist children's hospitals: Great Ormond Street in London and Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. NHS England hopes to eventually establish seven or eight centres.
However, the services they provide will be what NHS sources say will be fundamentally different to the current service, in line with Cass's recommendations.
Maria Caulfield, Health Secretary, said: We welcome this landmark decision by the NHS to end the routine prescription of puberty blockers and this guidance which recognizes that care should be based on evidence, expert clinical opinion and the best interest. good of the child.
The NHS must ensure that its Gender Identity Services protect, support and act in the best interests of children and we will continue to work with NHS England to protect children in this area.
Stonewall expressed his dismay at the new policy. All trans young people deserve access to high-quality and timely healthcare, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ rights charity said.
For some, an important part of that care comes in the form of puberty blockers, a reversible treatment that delays the onset of puberty, prescribed by expert endocrinologists, giving the young person extra time to assess next steps. We are concerned that NHS England will put new prescriptions on hold until a research protocol is available and operational in late 2024.
Sex Matters, which campaigns on how sex is used in law and other settings, praised NHS England for what it said was a return to evidence-based policy-making in relation to gender identity services.
This is an important development in course-correcting NHS England's approach to dealing with childhood gender dysphoria, said Maya Forstater, its chief executive.
The significance of NHS England's statement that there is insufficient evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty blockers cannot be overstated, given the success that activist lobby groups have had in portraying them as a harmless and safe treatment. reversible.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/12/children-to-stop-getting-puberty-blockers-at-gender-identity-clinics-says-nhs-england
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood actor Adam Sandler reveals why Chelsea fans told him to shut up after watching the Blues triumph 3-2 over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge
- Driving the next wave of gaming growth with advertising innovation
- Children to stop taking puberty blockers at gender identity clinics, says NHS England | gender
- As Erdoan hints at his retirement, how has his rule shaped Turkey?
- Why Telegraph readers support Lee Anderson's move to reform Britain
- British Signature Entertainment acquires Latin American company Particular Crowd | News
- Men's golf opens spring slate at Donald Ross Collegiate
- Vision Expo East 2024 showcases the latest in eyewear fashion and technology
- Stelpro STZW402WB for Google Home – Custom Driver
- What is behind the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in young adults?
- How did a 6.6 magnitude earthquake 90 years ago transform seismology in Utah?
- Jimmy Kimmel explains his confrontation (of sorts) with Trump at the Oscars