Children to stop taking puberty blockers at gender identity clinics, says NHS England | gender

Children who have gender dysphoria will no longer be given puberty blockers, NHS England has said, ahead of a radical change to the way they are cared for.

There is not enough evidence either how safe they are to take or whether they are clinically effective to justify prescribing them to children and young people who are transitioning, he added.

The Government welcomed the landmark decision by NHS England, which said it was in the best interests of children.

NHS England made the announcement in response to the results of a public consultation on the ban, which it first proposed last June, and a review of the available evidence by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

A spokesman said: NHS England has carefully considered the evidence review carried out by NICE and the further evidence published so far.

We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty-suppressing hormones to make routine treatment available at this time.

Puberty blockers stop the physical changes in a child's body that puberty brings, such as the development of breasts or facial hair. The NHS decision means new regional services looking after under-18s with gender dysphoriawhich open next month, will not use them as part of the treatment.

From now on, children and young people will only be able to get them if they take part in a clinical trial. At least one such trial will begin later this year, but no details have been released, such as who will be eligible to join it.

The NHS decision reaffirms the position it adopted last year on puberty blockers after Dr Hilary Cass, who leads an independent review into gender identity services for children under 18, issued interim advice warning against routine prescription of the drugs .

In late 2020, NHS England asked Cass, a former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, to review gender identity services. At the time they were provided for the whole of England only by the Tavistock and Portman NHS mental health trust in London. His treatment of under-18s with gender dysphoria, including the use of puberty blockers, had drawn criticism.

Fewer than 100 children and young people are taking puberty blockers.

The Trust's gender identity development service closes at the end of this month. The first two new centers will open in April at two specialist children's hospitals: Great Ormond Street in London and Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. NHS England hopes to eventually establish seven or eight centres.

However, the services they provide will be what NHS sources say will be fundamentally different to the current service, in line with Cass's recommendations.

Maria Caulfield, Health Secretary, said: We welcome this landmark decision by the NHS to end the routine prescription of puberty blockers and this guidance which recognizes that care should be based on evidence, expert clinical opinion and the best interest. good of the child.

The NHS must ensure that its Gender Identity Services protect, support and act in the best interests of children and we will continue to work with NHS England to protect children in this area.

Stonewall expressed his dismay at the new policy. All trans young people deserve access to high-quality and timely healthcare, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ rights charity said.

For some, an important part of that care comes in the form of puberty blockers, a reversible treatment that delays the onset of puberty, prescribed by expert endocrinologists, giving the young person extra time to assess next steps. We are concerned that NHS England will put new prescriptions on hold until a research protocol is available and operational in late 2024.

Sex Matters, which campaigns on how sex is used in law and other settings, praised NHS England for what it said was a return to evidence-based policy-making in relation to gender identity services.

This is an important development in course-correcting NHS England's approach to dealing with childhood gender dysphoria, said Maya Forstater, its chief executive.

The significance of NHS England's statement that there is insufficient evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty blockers cannot be overstated, given the success that activist lobby groups have had in portraying them as a harmless and safe treatment. reversible.