International Oscars broadcast interrupts '20 Days in Mariupol' win, sparking criticism in Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Shortened version of international broadcast of The 96th Oscars faced harsh criticism in Ukraine for removing the segment that announced the documentary film award, which went to Mstyslav Chernovs 20 days in Mariupol. The documentary, a collaboration between The Associated Press and PBS Frontline, is a harrowing set of first-person accounts. in the port city of Ukraine during the first days of the Russian invasion in 2022. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, the country's exclusive broadcaster of the Oscars, released a statement of outrage on Monday. Our team was shocked and deeply disappointed when we did not see the category for Best Feature Documentary in the international version, where 20 Days in Mariupol was rightly awarded, said Lukian Halkin, executive producer of Suspilne Kultura TV channel. According to Disney, the official international licensing agent for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, decisions were made several weeks before Sunday's telecast about which parts and categories should be removed for the condensed version of the show. International licensees receive two versions of the broadcast: the live version and a 90-minute version produced by the film academy. The truncated version, which includes a compilation of cut winners, including 20 Days in Mariupol, is often preferred by international broadcasters, Disney says. Suspilne said that instead of the shortened version, he is broadcasting the unedited cut to Ukrainian viewers. Mstyslav Chernovs' powerful speech emphasized the unity between Ukraine and the world, which makes it all the more disappointing to see this episode full of truth and power excluded from the version distributed to global licensees of the Oscars, Halkin said. The motion picture academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision to cut the documentary category. The edited version also drew criticism on various social media platforms in Ukraine, where the documentaries were awarded the Academy Award it was hailed as a bitter but welcome victory. The fact that Ukraine received its first Oscar, and that the world will again see the horrors that the Russian army committed in Mariupol, is certainly a victory of truth over lies, Oleksii Kurka, an office worker in Kiev, told AP. Chernov's AP team, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko arrived an hour before Russia began bombing port city. Two weeks later, they were the last journalists working for an international media outlet still in the city, sending important messages to the outside world showing civilian casualties of all ages, the digging of mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital and the vast extent of destruction. Oscar and nomination it was a first for both Chernovin, an AP video journalist, and the 178-year-old news organization. The documentary was a joint production of AP and PBS Frontline. It was the first win for Frontline after two previous nominations. The statuettes were awarded to Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. Maloletka, Stepanenko and Derl McCrudden, an AP vice president and film producer emeritus, were among those on stage to accept the award. We can make sure that the record of history will be set straight and the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives will never be forgotten, Chernov said from the Oscar stage. Because cinema shapes memories and memories shape history. ___ Sen reported from New York.

