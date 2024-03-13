UK domestic care workers unable to work as visa regime tightened, employer says | Care workers

One of the UK's biggest home care providers says it is paying dozens of migrant workers to sit at home and do nothing because the Home Office has not renewed key immigration permits.

Thousands of workers, mostly from Africa, were welcomed to the UK to help fill the one in 10 care worker jobs left vacant by the Covid crisis. But after fraudsters abused the system, leading to accusations of modern-day slavery, the government appears to have tightened enforcement.

It has gone from one extreme to another, said Darren Stapelberg, chief executive of Grosvenor Healthcare, the UK's third-largest domestic care provider, which is paying reduced wages to 30 Zimbabwean workers and must do the same thing with another 90 in the coming months. It was very, very easy to sponsor people to come, but the system has been abused so now they are making it almost impossible to get new people and the staff that are already here cannot be renewed.

Eleven of its workers have left the country, despite a shortage of 152,000 care workers across England. We are losing workers who have made a huge contribution to this society at a time when you can quadruple our workforce and still not have enough staff, he said.

The new hostile environment comes after the government has issued 106,000 visas to care workers in 2023. But hundreds of companies that have never been inspected by the regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) were given licenses and the chief inspector of borders found that 275 visas had been issued to a care home that did not exist.

As part of a crackdown, ministers announced in December that care workers will no longer be able to bring in dependent partners and children. The CQC warned MPs that modern slavery was becoming a feature of the care system.

The Home Care Association has written to the care minister, Helen Whately, alerting the Home Office to the problem.

Jane Townson, chief executive of the industry body, wrote: The Home Office appears to have fallen from one extreme to the other.

Even established, high-quality, regulated home care providers who have submitted evidence of block contracts with councils cannot have sponsorship certificates extended or issued. Home care providers are now close to returning thousands of hours of home care to councils.

Visa problems were already preventing Grosvenor, which serves almost 100 councils in England, Scotland and Wales, from making around 3,000 care visits a week, Stapelberg said.

1st Homecare, which operates in Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, said the Home Office had requested more than 230 documents, including contracts, care plans and rotations, to prove there was enough work to recruit just one foreign worker. who was already in the country on a work visa.

It was just ridiculous, said John Rennison, her owner. It is not helping our national shortage of care workers and is a hindrance to what we are trying to do, which is to care for vulnerable people.

The worker he was looking to recruit had only been paid around 60 a week by their previous employer. There have been widespread reports of unscrupulous operators charging foreign workers exorbitant visa fees and promising working hours that do not materialize.

A Home Office spokesman said: Our guidance makes clear that those who have applied for further leave in the UK before their existing leave expires have the same rights as their original leave. We require sponsors to show evidence that a genuine vacancy exists at the time of application submission. Where there is no evidence to suggest that the stated job will be available, applications are not approved.

Cathie Williams, joint chief executive of the Association of Directors of Social Services for Adults, said: International recruitment is not a long-term solution to the recruitment crisis in social care. The only way any government will address this is to fund it well enough to provide pay and working conditions that will attract more people to the UK to do these vital and rewarding jobs.