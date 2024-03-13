Late Russian opposition leader Navalny's top strategist attacked in LithuaniaExBulletin







Jean-Francois Badias/AP TALLINN, Estonia Associates of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny said late Tuesday that the politician's close ally and chief strategist was attacked near his home in the Lithuanian capital. Kira Yarmysh, who had been Navalny's spokeswoman, said the attacker smashed a window of Leonid Volkov's car, sprayed tear gas in his eyes and began hitting him with a hammer. Volkov was later taken to a hospital, according to Navalny's ally Ivan Zhdanov. The attack took place in Vilnius nearly a month after Navalny's unexplained death in a remote Arctic penal colony. President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic was serving a 19-year prison sentence there on extremism charges widely seen as politically motivated. Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and Russia's best-known opposition politician, had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face certain arrest after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin. His Anti-Corruption Foundation and a network of regional offices were designated as “extremist organizations” by the Russian government that same year. His death, reported by prison officials on February 16, sent shockwaves around the globe, with opposition figures and Western leaders blaming the Kremlin, something officials in Moscow strongly denied. The politician's funeral in Moscow on March 1 drew thousands of supporters, a rare show of defiance in Putin's Russia amid a relentless and relentless crackdown on dissent. Those willing to pay their respects to Navalny, 47, continued to line up at his grave in southeast Moscow for days after the ceremony. Navalny's widow Yulia has vowed to continue her late husband's work. Volkov has been in charge of Navalny's regional offices and election campaigns. Navalny ran for mayor of Moscow in 2013 and tried to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election. Volkov left Russia several years ago under pressure from the authorities. Last year, Volkov and his team launched a project called “Navalny's Campaign Machine,” with the goal of talking to as many Russians as possible, either by phone or online, and getting them back. those against Putin before the March 15-17 presidential elections. Not long before his death, Navalny also urged supporters to flock to polling stations at noon on Sunday, the last day of voting, to demonstrate their displeasure with the Kremlin. His allies have been actively promoting the strategy, dubbed “Noon Against Putin,” in recent weeks. Independent Russian news outlet Meduza said it had interviewed Volkov hours before the attack and asked him about the risks to Navalny's team. “The main danger is that we will all be killed,” Meduza quoted Volkov as saying. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X, formerly Twitter, that news of an attack on Volkov was “shocking” and stressed that “the perpetrators will have to answer for their crime.”

