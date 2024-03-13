Breaking news: International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease

Reviewed by: Sharyn Rossi, PhD, BrightFocus Foundation

Last week, Alzheimer's Disease Research, a program of the BrightFocus Foundation, joined more than 4,500 scientists, clinicians and industry leaders from 70 countries at the annual International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD). Dozens of Alzheimer's Disease Research grantees presented their latest research at the conference, and nearly 700 scientists joined us for our Common Features symposium exploring the links between eye and brain diseases.

The researchers came together with a common goal in mind: striving for a better future for all those affected by neurodegenerative diseases.

Among the many developments scattered across AD/PD, we've curated some of the most exciting headlines below. Read on for the highlights:

C 2 N Diagnostics is expanding access to the Alzheimer's blood test

After launching a first-of-its-kind blood test for Alzheimer's, C 2 N Diagnostics has announced a $15 million investment from drugmaker Eisai to expand access and availability. Powered by key early support from the BrightFocus Alzheimer's Disease Research program, the company is poised to bring early detection to more people with Alzheimer's in the US

PrecivityAD became the first Alzheimer's blood test commercially available for routine clinical care in 2020. C 2 N extended its offering to 2023 with PrecivityAD 2 which measures both Alzheimer's disease proteins, amyloid and tau, for better diagnosis in the early stages of the disease.

With this funding, we are building on our history of attracting the highest quality investors committed to changing the trajectory of Alzheimer's disease through early detection and treatment and, ultimately, prevention, said C. 2 CEO of N Dr. Joel Braunstein in a statement.

Read more.

Legume slows tau build-up in early Alzheimer's

Photo Credit: NIH Flickr

In a Phase 3 clinical trial, the anti-amyloid therapy Leqembi slowed the accumulation of a known Alzheimer's disease protein, tau, in the brain. The drugmaker, Eisai, presented their results on Thursday. The study recruited participants with early Alzheimer's who then received treatment for 18 months. The findings build on current knowledge of Leqembi's ability to slow cognitive decline.

[Leqembi] treatment of early Alzheimer's disease in stage 3 Clarity Alzheimer's disease study had less clinical decline and slower accumulation of tau than placebo, said Dr. Michael Irizarry, deputy chief clinical officer and senior vice president of clinical research at Eisai. As early as possible [mild cognitive impairment] IKK due to [Alzheimer’s disease] The earlier AD and mild AD dementia are diagnosed and treated, the more likely the patient will benefit. We will continue to share the importance and rationale for early treatment with [Leqembi] to the scientific community.

Read more from Eisai.

On the horizon: Alzheons Oral Alzheimer Treatment

Drugmaker Alzheon reported positive results from ongoing Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for ALZ-801, an oral treatment that targets a toxic form of amyloid in the brain. of Phase 2 trial recruited people with one or two copies of the Alzheimer's risk gene, APOE4, and early Alzheimer's disease. Trial results so far show that ALZ-801 significantly reduced the level of Alzheimer's disease proteins, tau and amyloid, in the blood. It also reduced the amount of shrinkage (~28%) that occurs in an area of ​​the brain critical for learning and memory, which was associated with better cognition for the treated participants. The trial results point to a potential disease-modifying action for ALZ-801, now in an easily accessible oral form.

This news comes alongside a favorable safety profile reported for ALZ-801 by the larger Alzheons Phase 3 trial. The company anticipates final trial results this year that will power a formal application for marketing approval.

The growing body of evidence continues to support ALZ-801's potential as the first oral anti-amyloid disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease, and we are excited about ALZ-801's potential to improve access to treatment for patients worldwide, Dr. Martin Tolar, CEO of Alzheon said in a statement. Results from our pivotal Phase 3 trial of APOLLOE4 will set the stage for possible NDA submission this year and commercial launch in 2025.

Read more from Alzheon.

An oral anti-tau therapy coming down the pipeline

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial point to the possibility of a first oral anti-tau therapy for the treatment of Alzheimer's. The study treated people with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's for two years with the oral drug hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM). Those who received the drug also showed better cognition at 18 months than those without treatment. At two years, the treated individuals showed no signs of cognitive decline, suggesting that the medication may slow the progression of the disease. The company shared that they are working with regulators and heading towards an application for marketing approval in the US and UK.

“We have reached an exciting time in the field of Alzheimer's disease treatment. After no new therapies for a generation, we are on the verge of having a number of new treatments, including an oral tau-targeted therapy, which have real potential to Slow down the disease process This is great news for people with Alzheimer's disease, their families and carers, said Professor Alistair Burns, Emeritus Professor of Geriatric Psychiatry at the University of Manchester and previously England's National Clinical Director for Dementia in AD/PD panel discussion.

Read more from TauRx Pharmaceuticals.

New Alzheimer's screening tests launch in 2024

Alamar Biosciences Launches Two New Screening Tests for Alzheimer's and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders in AD/PD. The first, NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel 120, examines several known disease proteins in many major neurological disorders. This provides medical scientists with a more comprehensive way to examine brain diseases through fluid biomarkers. The second, NULISAqpcr pTau-217, has a superior ability to detect the Alzheimer's disease protein, tau, in fluid samples. The high level of performance of this test means less sample is needed from clinical trial participants, according to the company. Together, they aim to provide medical scientists with more tools for the early and accurate detection of neurodegenerative diseases.

Alamar products represent an important advance in Alzheimer's disease research by providing the sensitivity to detect critical biomarkers from less than 10 microliters of blood or cerebrospinal fluid, said study leader Dr. Henrik Zetterberg, professor and chief physician at the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology. . at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, in a statement. I'm particularly excited about their ability to measure low-abundance biomarkers from dried blood spots, a standard collection method that can be done at home and really opens up the possibility for early disease screening.

Read more from Alamar Biosciences.

Eli Lilly presents data on a possible future Alzheimer's treatment

The FDA announced last week that it will convene a meeting of expert advisers to review a new drug application from Eli Lilly on its latest amyloid-targeting therapy, donanemab. On Thursday, the company presented findings from a Phase 3 clinical trial comparing donanemab to another Alzheimer's therapy that was recently discontinued. Trial participants included those with early Alzheimer's who received either donanemab or the other amyloid-targeting therapy for 18 months. They found that more participants with early Alzheimer's showed a reduction in the toxic amyloid protein in the brain (called amyloid plaques) when treated with donanemab (77%) compared to the other treatment (42%). Further, the amount of time it took to clear amyloid plaques from the brain was faster for those taking donanemab (359 days vs. 568 days, respectively). The company also reported a greater reduction in some Alzheimer's blood biomarkers with donanemab treatment.

Stay tuned as we await more information from the FDA.