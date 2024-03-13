International
IAEA marks International Women's Day by celebrating more women in nuclear affairs
According to Women in Nuclear Global, women make up less than a quarter of professionals working in the nuclear sector globally, especially in senior roles.
Career conversations in recent sessions focused on strengthening participant networks and leadership skills, as well as how the nuclear community can support women throughout their careers in the field. Senior nuclear experts and leaders shared their experiences and answered questions. Industry professionals had the opportunity to meet with a growing community of women nuclear experts and explore opportunities to advance their careers.
Be brave, said Aleshia Duncan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Energy. Make an impression. Make a connection. Create a network and a tribe of people who will support you throughout your career.
We were telling the truth when we said we need you, but we need you to show up as your best self, knowing that you can do the job, knowing that you can bring your whole self, knowing that you can be who you are, and do the work.
The organizations I worked for took it upon themselves to change the way they recruited, nurtured talent, promoted people and changed the policy they had adopted, up to that point, to attract women and look like the society they belonged to. and served, said Mina Golshan, Director of Safety, Security and Security of Sizewell C Ltd., during a session with leading organizations in the nuclear industry.
During the closing session of the event, the IAEA and WNA signed an agreement pledging to work together to help place women in more professional positions in the nuclear sector. Participants of both programs also presented their joint statement acknowledging how important it is to support and empower women in nuclear science and technology and that the field needs to be made more accessible to women. The joint statement was the result of a synchronous innovative collaboration online methodology that allows them to democratically write and edit together their vision of how to attract and retain more women in the nuclear field before the event. Theirs The joint statement pledged to support, advocate, promote and practice policies that empower women, ensure gender equality and enable women to reach their full potential in the nuclear field.
The IAEA event also showcased the achievements of the MSCFP and LMP programs and provided a platform to not only strengthen existing partnerships with donors, but also forge new ones, ensuring the sustainability and continued success of both programs for years to come.
High-level representatives of the IAEA's main donors shared their motivations for supporting the IAEA in both programs, as well as concrete actions and results achieved, and what is foreseen for the future of women in the nuclear sector. Mr Carl Hallergard, Ambassador of the European Union and Permanent Representative to the IAEA, announced the EU's commitment to contribute an additional €2 million to the MSCFP for future batches. The EU is currently the largest donor to the MSCFP.
The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, Great Britain and the USA, as well as Walter Testo and Urenco.
Since the launch of the flagship MSCFP program in 2020, 560 women from 121 countries have received in-kind financial support to pursue degrees in the nuclear field in over 70 countries worldwide. Over 180 have already completed their master's program with MSCFP support and over 100 of the selected students have been confirmed for an internship facilitated by the IAEA. The MSCFP welcomed its largest cohort to date in late 2023, when over 200 new students were admitted to pursue their studies in nuclear subjects.
On this International Women's Day, let us reform our support and commit to empowering women in nuclear science and technology, said Zainab Kamara, an MSCFP recipient from Sierra Leone who studied Nuclear Science and Applications in the UK.
