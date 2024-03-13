International
International programs: Publications, speeches and news
Connect with us: Follow @FDA_Global on X (formerly known as Twitter)
Publications and speeches
Blog:From a Global Perspective – Random thoughts on international topics from FDA experts across the agency
Newspaper:Global Update Global news, information, events and resources from FDA's Office of Global Policy and Strategy
Speeches (ordered by year):
- Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 25th session of the International Medical Devices Regulatory Forum, March 12, 2024
- Remarks by Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation and International Affairs Andy Fristedt at Peking University, Beijing, China, 14 June 2023
- Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the International Bar Association World Life Sciences Conference, 1 June 2023
- Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 2023 Food and Drug Law Institute Conference, May 18, 2023
- Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Medical Products Supply Chain Dialogue, 25 April 2023
- Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 16th Annual Meeting of the Indian Society for Clinical Research, 24 February 2023
- Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 10th Annual Meeting of the Parenteral Medicines Society of India Chapter 21 February 2023
FDA International News
- FDA Announces Withdrawal from Global Harmonization Working Group, CDRH Statement, November 27, 2023
- FDA Officials Meet with South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Delegation, OGPS Statement, 29 August 2023
- FDA signs shrimp regulatory partnership agreement with Ecuador, OGPS Statement, August 25, 2023
- FDA Mutual Recognition Agreement with Swissmedic Takes Effect, OGPS Statement, July 27, 2023
- FDA signs confidential engagement with Indonesia, OGPS Statement, July 10, 2023
- US and India cooperate on Operation Broader Sword to stop international shipments of illegal and dangerous drugsUS Embassy and Consulates in India Press Release, July 7, 2023
- FDA Extends Mutual Recognition Agreement with European Union, OGPS Statement, May 31, 2023
- Japanese officials meet with FDA to discuss future collaborations, OGPS Statement, May 9, 2023
- Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, OGPS Statement, April 12, 2023
- FDA officials meet with delegation from Nigeria, OGPS Statement, April 4, 2023
- FDA Officials Meet with Representatives of Mexico's National Service for Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (SENASICA), OGPS Statement, March 28, 2023[Spanish translation]
- South Korean health officials meet with FDA to discuss future collaborations, OGPS Statement, March 21, 2023
- Danish Minister of Health and Danish Medicines Agency meet with FDA to discuss future collaborations, OGPS Statement, 10 March 2023
- FDA Agreement on Mutual Recognition between the Swiss Confederation and the United States of America Regarding Good Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Practice, OGPS Statement, January 12, 2023
- OGPS Leader's Message on Local Employed Staff Appreciation Day, OGPS Statement, November 16, 2022
- FDA signs confidentiality pledge with Ecuador, OGPS Statement, August 18, 2022 [Spanish translation]
- FDA meets with European Food and Drug Regulators, OGPS Statement, July 8, 2022
- Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency meets with FDA to discuss medical product issues, OGPS Statement, May 18, 2022
- Meeting of Officials of the US Food and Drug Administration and the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, OGPS Statement, May 9, 2022
US Government Documents of International Interest
News for International Partners
- PAHO, WHO Directors meet with President Lula to discuss priority health issues for Brazil, the Americas and the worldPan American Health Organization, Press release, February 2024
- Pilot progress update for academic and non-profit developers of advanced therapy drugsEuropean Medicines Agency, Press Release, February 2024
- Digital payments for health workers increase retention, motivation and impact, World Health OrganizationPress release, February 2024
- Finland gives 1.2 million euros to improve the participation of developing economies in world tradeWorld Trade Organization, Press Release, February 2024
- Launch of the WHO 2024 Health Emergencies Appeal: funding requirements and priorities for the AmericasPan American Health Organization, Press release, January 2024
- Human Medicines: Highlights to 2023European Medicines Agency, Press Release, January 2024
- WHO launches appeal for $1.5 billion for major emergencies in 2024World Health Organization, Press Release, January 2024
- WHO calls on countries to raise taxes on alcohol and sugar-sweetened beveragesPan American Health Organization, Press Release, December 2023
- Global regulators are stepping up efforts to ensure the continued availability of safe, high-quality medicinesEuropean Medicines Agency, Press Release, December 2023
- APEC advances the economic priorities of local peoples through tradeAsia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Press Release, December 2023
- WHO calls on governments for urgent action to invest in Universal Health CoverageWorld Health Organization, Press Release, December 2023
International News in FDA Voices
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fda.gov/international-programs/international-programs-publications-speeches-and-news
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tim Berners-Lee shares his predictions for the future
- International programs: Publications, speeches and news
- Jokowi brings together ministers to discuss foreign mining permits
- Moore is ready to shake up the launch pad
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Rise After Record Wall Street Rally
- International news | Page 1047
- Vice President of the Republic of Trkiye receives Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba
- US announces new arms package for Ukraine after months of warnings that no money was left
- Beyoncé's new album will be called “Act II: Cowboy Carter” | Nation
- Bastion Technologies wins $125 million environmental and mission assurance support contract with NASA
- IAEA marks International Women's Day by celebrating more women in nuclear affairs
- CDC arrives with three more measles cases at Chicago migrant shelter