Publications and speeches

Blog:From a Global Perspective – Random thoughts on international topics from FDA experts across the agency

Newspaper:Global Update Global news, information, events and resources from FDA's Office of Global Policy and Strategy

Speeches (ordered by year):

  • Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 25th session of the International Medical Devices Regulatory Forum, March 12, 2024
  • Remarks by Deputy Commissioner for Policy, Legislation and International Affairs Andy Fristedt at Peking University, Beijing, China, 14 June 2023
  • Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the International Bar Association World Life Sciences Conference, 1 June 2023
  • Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 2023 Food and Drug Law Institute Conference, May 18, 2023
  • Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Medical Products Supply Chain Dialogue, 25 April 2023
  • Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 16th Annual Meeting of the Indian Society for Clinical Research, 24 February 2023
  • Remarks by Associate Commissioner Mark Abdoo at the 10th Annual Meeting of the Parenteral Medicines Society of India Chapter 21 February 2023

FDA International News

  • FDA Announces Withdrawal from Global Harmonization Working Group, CDRH Statement, November 27, 2023
  • FDA Officials Meet with South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Delegation, OGPS Statement, 29 August 2023
  • FDA signs shrimp regulatory partnership agreement with Ecuador, OGPS Statement, August 25, 2023
  • FDA Mutual Recognition Agreement with Swissmedic Takes Effect, OGPS Statement, July 27, 2023
  • FDA signs confidential engagement with Indonesia, OGPS Statement, July 10, 2023
  • US and India cooperate on Operation Broader Sword to stop international shipments of illegal and dangerous drugsUS Embassy and Consulates in India Press Release, July 7, 2023
  • FDA Extends Mutual Recognition Agreement with European Union, OGPS Statement, May 31, 2023
  • Japanese officials meet with FDA to discuss future collaborations, OGPS Statement, May 9, 2023
  • Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, OGPS Statement, April 12, 2023
  • FDA officials meet with delegation from Nigeria, OGPS Statement, April 4, 2023
  • FDA Officials Meet with Representatives of Mexico's National Service for Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (SENASICA), OGPS Statement, March 28, 2023[Spanish translation]
  • South Korean health officials meet with FDA to discuss future collaborations, OGPS Statement, March 21, 2023
  • Danish Minister of Health and Danish Medicines Agency meet with FDA to discuss future collaborations, OGPS Statement, 10 March 2023
  • FDA Agreement on Mutual Recognition between the Swiss Confederation and the United States of America Regarding Good Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Practice, OGPS Statement, January 12, 2023

