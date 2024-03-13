



Edtech leaders gathered to learn, network and honor individual and district achievements at Skyward iCon 2024. STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Skyward, a school management software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, gathered with edtech and K-12 leaders March 6-8, 2024 on the beach of Saint Peter, Florida for their annual international conference, iCon. With over 450 attendees representing 18 countries, attendees enjoyed over 80 informational sessions, engaging networking opportunities and a special ceremony celebrating the 2024 Skyward Leader of Excellence Winners. For the past 21 years, iCon has been the premier professional development event for Skyward users. Based on their unique district needs, participants representing different K-12 roles can customize their experience by selecting sessions. In addition to sessions specifically geared toward maximizing the benefits of the software, iCon offered sessions covering topics such as ransomware mitigation, emotional intelligence, and student health and wellness. To get the most out of the conference, attendees also had built-in time to meet other Skyward users, learn from circles, network with peers and technology partners, and enjoy the beach at activities different social “This year, it was a joy to see more participants than ever before using Skyward to improve administrative tasks in their districts,” said Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. “As Skyward's use of Qmlativ grows, attendees who already use Qmlativ or those looking forward to adopting it in the future can use iCon as a platform to learn more about the system and talk to others who use it that. We're excited to see what our district partners can accomplish going forward.” Since 2015, Skyward has honored Skyward Superusers at iCon. THESE Leader in excellence winners are recognized for their unique solutions, dedicated nature and inspiring achievements that influence leaders around the world. This year's individual recipients included: Andrew Thumma database administrator at Cumberland Valley School District at Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

database administrator at Cumberland Valley School District at Audrea Carmack director of Skyward at International Leader of TEXAS IN Richardson, Texas

director of Skyward at International Leader of IN Juan Martinez PEIMS coordinator at CISD San ​​Benito in San Benito, Texas

PEIMS coordinator at CISD San ​​Benito in Kathy Tennant technology integration specialist in Freedom Zone The school district in Liberty, Wisconsin

technology integration specialist in The school district in Robin Ballard coordinator of PEIMS in Lake Dallas ISD at Lake Dallas, Texas

coordinator of PEIMS in Lake Dallas ISD at Shari Hines administrative support in Fairmont area Schools in Fairmont, Minnesota County awards were given to: Boerne ISD at Boerne, Texas

Denali Borough School District in Healy, Ala

School District i New Richmond IN New Richmond, Wisconsin “This was my first year at iCon and I really enjoyed collaborating with leaders and other learners in a way that goes beyond training,” said Jeff Levyassistant superintendent and chief financial officer in the Lincoln County R-III School District at Troy, Missouri. “I have learned so much about how to build on our existing practices with Skyward. I would encourage all of our K-12 peers to come to iCon to grow together and experience each other's company.” An international conference will be held next year February 26-28, 2025 at TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. For more information, visit skyward.com/icon. About Skyward Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families and power success. Blending advanced technology driven by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com. SOURCE Skyward

