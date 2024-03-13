International
What we can learn from Canada's record fire season as a new season approaches
Fire crews across much of Canada are already on high alert for the upcoming wildfire season, just months after the end of the worst season on record.
Quebec's fire monitoring agency, SOPFEU, issued a warning for parts of the province last week, the earliest in its history.
“It will dry out very quickly, so it will become very, very easy to start a fire,” said Philippe Bergeron, a spokesman for the Quebec City-based agency.
“We have an early spring coming in, a mild end to this winter and snowpack that is disappearing faster than usual.”
Alberta too DECLARING the previous month that his fire season had begun, 10 days early, and B.C issued a notice saying he was monitoring fires from last year.
Since then, the UN Fire Service has announced a number of prescribed burns, in an effort to reduce dry vegetation and protect communities from wildfires.
More than 100 fires continue to burn in BC and Alberta following extremely dry conditions in both provinces.
The federal government recentlyleave it asideup to $285 million over five years to help communities better deal with wildfires, and also aims to hire 1,000 more firefighters.
New research on an unprecedented year
The warnings for next season come as researchers analyze last year's historic wildfires and analyze what could be done differently.
Although the number of fires was not unusual compared to other years, their average size was much larger.
Approximately 15 million acres were burned, more than seven times the national historical annual average.
“'Record-breaking' is almost an understatement. I mean, it really broke past records,” said Marc-AndrParisien, an Edmonton-based research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, part of Natural Resources Canada.
Last year's season “challenged what we thought we understood about wildland fire,” he said.
Parisien said precipitating factors included early snowmelt, drought conditions in western Canada and a rapid transition to dry weather in eastern Canada.
He is among the authors of one new studywhich has not yet been peer-reviewed, called “Canada under fire drivers and impacts of record-breaking 2023 fire season.”
The average temperature between May and October 2023 was 2.2 C warmer than the average between 1991 and 2020, the study found, “allowing for sustained extreme fire weather conditions throughout the fire season”.
There were a large number of human-caused fires earlier in the season. Many, especially in Alberta, burned for months and forced communities to evacuate.
FRIEND | Firefighting teams prepare for the next season:
In total, according to the study, residents in 200 communities, with a total of 232,000 people, had to leave their homes.
The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, located approximately 600 kilometers northwest of Quebec City, was among the communities evacuated twice.
“It was the first time we've had to evacuate for a wildfire in many, many years,” said Rhonda Oblin Cooper, its deputy chief.
“We know what to do now. Unfortunately, that's the sad thing,” she said. “We know how to evacuate the most vulnerable populations of our community. We've had to do it twice.”
“Climate Change Fingerprints”
The study notes that Canada has warmed at twice the global rate, with the average annual temperature rising 1.7 C nationally since 1948. There have been larger increases in latitudes and during winter and spring.
A previous study, not yet peer-reviewed, about the Quebec fire season concluded that it has been made more likely and more intense by human-caused climate change. Parisien said he is working on a similar nationwide study.
“The 2023 fire season definitely had the fingerprints of climate change,” he said.
“Warmer and drier conditions are leading to much larger fires, more intense fires,” said Katrina Moser, chair of Western University's geography and environment department.
“Unfortunately we are seeing very similar conditions come spring, so very warm temperatures again.”
In many parts of Canada, unusually low snow levels and warm temperatures are cause for concern.
But whether the country is ready for another major fire season depends on what happens in the coming weeks, experts said.
“Fire is really … kind of a daily phenomenon and a big rain can make a difference,” Parisien said.
But in drought-stricken areas, “it's going to take more than a good rainfall to basically make up for the moisture deficit we've been accumulating for years now.”
Earlier responses and more resources are needed
Another new analysis based in Quebecsuggests improving fire monitoring near communities, along with the addition of fleet of water bombers and hiring more firefighters.
Last year, an “unprecedented” number of personnel and resources were shared between provinces and from around the world, according to the Canada-wide study. In total, over 1,700 people within Canada and 5,500 people from 12 other countries and the European Union helped.
Christie Tucker, a spokeswoman for Alberta Wildfire, said an early official start to the season has allowed her agency to hire faster than usual and prepare.
The service is tracking fires over the winter, she said, and making sure people are aware of when and where they are allowed to set fires.
“It means we can give people advice on how to burn safely during the winter. One of the biggest problems we have is people burning on their property and those burns can burn under the snow and then they light up again in the spring.
“We want to prepare for the worst and that's why we're bringing in the staff early.”
