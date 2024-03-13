Pharmacy students learn, make lasting memories on international rotations

View larger image





Image by Joseph Brill

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that allows College of Pharmacy students to gain real-world knowledge and experience that they can take back to better serve patients at home.

Students learn about various aspects of international pharmacy practice while being immersed in the culture of their host country, said Seth Heldenbrand, Pharm.D., College of Pharmacy associate dean of experiential education. These are extremely valuable experiences for our students, and they do a similar amount of work as they would for any other student experience.

Pharmacy students can choose from one of three options for international rotations: Kaohsiung Medical University in Taiwan, Silpakorn University in Thailand, and the Rome Center at the University of Arkansas in Rome, with each rotation lasting four weeks.

In 1980, then-UAMS Chancellor Harry Ward, MD, signed an exchange agreement between UAMS and Kaohsiung Medical University. After a period of inactivity, Kaohsiung College of Pharmacy officials managed to reactivate the program, with the first UAMS students traveling to Taiwan in 2012. The regular exchange now includes six students from Kaohsiung coming here every August and six students from UAMS going there they each fall. The exchange took on an interprofessional nature with the involvement of nursing students in 2018. After an interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exchange program resumed in 2023.

Fourth-year pharmacy student Victoria Tang spent her rotation at Kaohsiung's affiliate hospitals. While there, she saw how Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine are given equal importance in patient care.

What I noticed is that traditional Chinese medicine takes a more holistic approach, being concerned with the balance of a person's health as a whole, not just the illness or disease that was bothering them at the moment, Tang said.

Tang also said that Taiwanese pharmacists are not able to do the same things that American pharmacists do, such as prescribing medications within their scope of practice, giving vaccines or testing for influenza or COVID-19. However, they have similar training in addition to their knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine.

It was really meaningful to experience and learn about health care in Taiwan, she said.

In Taiwan, there is so much to learn about different areas of Eastern practice and things we don't have access to here, Heldenbrand said. Its much more general exposure, while the Thailand rotation is more focused on clinical pharmacy practice.

Last year, the College of Pharmacy hosted two Silpakorn students for a six-week rotation. Students in Thailand begin pharmacy school after graduating high school and attend six years instead of four, with the final year reserved for rotation.

At UAMS, students were involved in a variety of practice settings, including solid organ transplant, intensive care, oncology, ambulatory care and community pharmacy. Sixth-year pharmacy students Phatsaraphon Chudongkaew and Kanyanat Suwannapoome gained a lot from the experience, saying they were eager to take what they had learned home to benefit patients.

What stood out the most was the warmth from both students and professors, Chudongkaew said. Their welcoming nature and valuable knowledge made it the best time of my pharmacy student life. I am grateful for these memories and lessons that will undoubtedly shape my career.

Suwannapoome said pharmacy technology in the US is more advanced than in Thailand, noting the use of paperless systems and more efficient dispensing machines, along with conveniences such as drive-throughs at local pharmacies.

My time at the UAMS College of Pharmacy was the most memorable experience of my life, said Suwannapoome. These rotations provided invaluable insights into patient treatment. I can see how advanced technologies and a clinical approach significantly increase accuracy and quality of life for patients at UAMS.

Fourth-year pharmacy student Alan Herrera-Rueda was one of three College of Pharmacy students who did a four-week rotation at Phramongkutklao Hospital (PMK) in Bangkok. PMK is the official hospital of the Royal Thai Army and trains doctors to treat service members.

Herrera-Rueda said he noticed differences and similarities in Thailand's health care system. For example, the country has universal health care, with some plans costing as little as $1. Military and government employees receive additional benefits. It also shares similar guiding principles with Western medicine, but lacks a core pharmacy program.

One of the biggest things I learned from the experience is to not be afraid to travel, Herrera-Rueda said. It was a great experience and I'm grateful I had the opportunity to go.

Rome rotations, sponsored by the University of Arkansas Rome Center, focus on cultural immersion, interprofessional experiences and field learning about pharmacy and the Italian health care system. The twists first came when Heldenbrand was on his honeymoon in Rome in 2019, and he and his wife unwittingly dined near the center.

We were finishing lunch and in walked an Italian gentleman in an Arkansas Razorbacks T-shirt, Heldenbrand said. We started talking, visited the center and started sending emails, and a year later, 10 pharmacy students left for Rome.

Fourth-year pharmacy student Amanda Russell spent her rotation in Rome with 15 other College of Pharmacy students and came away impressed.

We were able to meet with pharmacists across the city and find out the similarities and differences in care there versus at home, Russell said. One of my favorite activities was visiting Gemelli Hospital, where the Pope receives care and treatment.

Students visited many popular historical sites in Rome, including the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. There was also a weekend trip to Florence and the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, which is the oldest pharmacy in the world, dating back to 1221.

As someone who had previously visited Rome more than a decade ago, I would love to spend more quality time in this amazing, ancient city, Russell said. The month went by so fast and I wanted it to never end. I am very grateful to the College of Pharmacy for giving me the opportunity to have this once in a lifetime experience.

We try to match students with the experience they are most interested in, Heldenbrand said. Each rotation is an amazing learning opportunity and we were proud to be able to offer these experiences to our student pharmacists.