Kunsan AB Airmen, Allies Complete Cobra Gold 24 > Air Force > Show Items





Aircraft assigned to the 80th generation fighter and fighter squadron and F-16 Fighting Falcon the aircraft completed participation in the Cobra Gold 2024 joint exercise at Royal Thai Air Force Base Korat on March 8. The 43rd iteration of the exercise brought together service members from seven countries from February 26 to March 9 to enhance regional peace and stability. Throughout the two-week multinational exercise, 80th Fighter Squadron pilots flew 96 sorties and more than 160 flight hours over the skies of Thailand, executing 13 major force exercises that combined offensive and defensive air defense measures, as well as six joint joint operations in all domains with aircrew from the Air Force Royal Thai. The squadron, made up of several young pilots, credits Cobra Gold 24 with providing aviators from both sides of the Thai-American alliance with valuable interoperability experience. “This was a great opportunity to test mission planning procedures at the multinational level,” said Lt. Col. Brandon July, 80th Fighter Squadron commander. “Cobra Gold 24 allowed us to solidify what integration looks like on both sides of the alliance [Thai-American] and it became a fairly smooth process that proved that we can come together to achieve common objectives for the region.” An annual exercise, Cobra Gold is designed to provide the US, its allies and mission partners with a venue to execute complex and realistic operations. The 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and 8th Maintenance Squadron personnel benefited from realistic training scenarios and changing locations. “Our team executed well in a contingency-like environment, building and loading live munitions, and generating unconventional aircraft… all of which should give us a lot of confidence in our ability to execute the mission from anywhere ,” captain Sophie Rizzo said. , director of operations of the 80th generation fighter squadron. “Whether it was collaborating with Royal Thai Air Force maintainers to mitigate constrained resources, working with our reserve partners the 934th Air Wing on military airlift, or coordinating with the US and Thai Army on munitions employment, Juvats showed commitment to partnership.” Kunsan Air Base has maintained participation in Cobra Gold every year throughout the training's 43-year history and looks forward to the training the staff provides. “This is an exercise we always look forward to,” July said. “Taking the team on the road, interacting with our international partners and weaving what we do into the bigger picture…the combined force plan with other services, is a highlight in the grand scheme of our Kunsan tours. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3705427/kunsan-ab-airmen-allies-complete-cobra-gold-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos