NHS trusts in England are advised to offer women two weeks' abortion leave | Spontaneous abortion

Women working for the NHS will be entitled to two weeks' leave if they have a miscarriage, in a move hailed as a major step towards wider recognition of the trauma of losing a baby.

NHS England announced on Wednesday that all staff who lose a baby before 24 weeks must take up to 10 days of paid leave to help them recover from the distress involved.

The loss of a baby is an extremely traumatic experience that hundreds of NHS staff go through every year and it is only right that they are treated with the utmost care and compassion when going through such a distressing experience, said Dr Navina Evans, its head of workforce, training and. education.

Women will also be able to take additional paid time off after an abortion for medical examinations, scans or other tests, or to receive mental health support, as well as a two-week mourning period.

Partners of women who have had an abortion will also get up to five days paid leave as a new entitlement if they also work for the NHS as part of the initiative. Both 10 days for women and five days for men will have to be taken as a block.

One in four pregnancies ends in abortion. Many staff do not return to work after losing a baby, according to research highlighted by the Abortion Society and Tommys, the bereavement charity.

NHS England has drawn up guidance outlining its new approach to abortion. It is sending it to all 220 health service trusts that provide care, which between them employ around 1.4 million staff, 70% of whom are women.

However, while it encourages faiths to adopt the policy, it cannot compel them to do so. Trusts will decide for themselves whether to offer leave to staff.

NHS England believes the leave will help the service, which has 132,000 vacancies, tackle the problem of staff retention, as significant numbers leave early in their careers or take early retirement.

It hopes to ensure 130,000 fewer staff leave over the next 15 years as part of the NHS's long-term workforce plan published last year. He promised to make the health service a more compassionate and inclusive place, in which the wellbeing of staff is a top priority.

NHS England's initiative has been driven in part by the success of the scheme in Birmingham Women and Children's Trustwhich introduced it in 2021. A study at the trust found that staff were twice as likely to stay with the trust because of the policy.

I hope this national policy to support mothers and fathers with love and compassion at a terrifying time in their employment will be welcomed across the NHS and bring about positive change across the UK, said Raffaela Goodby, Chief People Officer of faith.

NHS England, which is by far the UK's largest employer, now joins a list of organizations offering paid abortion leave that includes: Co-op; Channel 4; the universities of Oxford, Exeter and Essex; and Hodge, Jones & Allen, a London law firm.

Rachel Hutchings, a fellow at the Nuffield Trust's health centre, said her recent research into how parenting and caring responsibilities affect surgeons found that some staff who had an abortion did not feel well supported by the NHS.

Although some organizations had already introduced additional support for people who have experienced the loss of a baby, it is extremely welcome that this policy recognizes the experiences of these individuals and will provide a more consistent approach, Hutchings said.

Nikki Pound, the Women's Policy Office at the Trades Union Congress, praised the very welcome move by the NHS and called on all employers to provide paid leave to staff suffering from pregnancy loss.

This should be part of a wider pregnancy loss policy to help staff with the care and support they need, including partners. In addition to paid holidays, employers should think about the extra flexibility staff may need and training for line managers, she added.

Kath Abrahams, Tommy's chief executive, said the NHS policy was sending a strong signal that staff going through this experience deserve understanding, compassion and the right to grieve, and that support is available, no matter what your country looks like. of work.