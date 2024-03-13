Gaza ceasefire protest at San Francisco International Airport blocks passenger traffic





Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters block departures area at San Francisco International Airport



Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters block departures area at San Francisco International Airport 00:31 A protest against Israel's war on Gaza was blocking passenger traffic at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday morning, airport officials advised. Pro-Palestinian protesters were outside blocking the road in front of the departure level of the International Terminal around 9am. A social media post from the airport said the protest was also at the International Terminal and that the terminal remained open. Passenger traffic was backing up around the protest, the post said. #SFOALERT

Protests at the International Terminal. The terminal remains open. Passengers are being reoriented around the activity — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) March 13, 2024 In a press release, protest organizers said they planned to shut down various areas of the SFO and demand a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and an end to US arms supplies to Israel. Among the blocked areas were security checkpoint entrances with protesters holding placards reading “Stop the world on Gaza”, “Permanent ceasefire now” and “Stop arming Israel”. Demonstrators protest outside the departures level of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport, March 13, 2024. KPIX

“We don't want to be here. We've tried everything,” protest organizer Jennifer Trang said in a prepared statement. “We've met with elected officials, written letters and passed citywide resolutions. We've taken to the streets. We've sounded the alarm in the media. The world has denounced Israel's war on the Palestinians in Gaza, and our politicians continue to 'We need for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the siege of Gaza now… As people of conscience, it is imperative that we take action to stop this escalating genocide.” This is a breaking news update. More information will be added as available. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/san-francisco-airport-protest-international-terminal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos