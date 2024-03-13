We can do more to empower women as agents of peace: UK statement to the UN Security Council





Thank you President, and let me join others in thanking our informants, USG DiCarlo, the Danish Ambassador, Dr Williams and Ms Bhagwan-Rolls for their briefing today. In 2014, the United Kingdom led the development of Security Council resolution 2171. This resolution, adopted unanimously, underlined the moral, political and humanitarian imperative and the economic advantages of conflict prevention. He called for intensifying efforts to prevent conflict, relying on a variety of tools. Ten years later, this call is even more important. The United Kingdom is grateful to Japan for convening today's debate. President, I will make three points about how this Council and the broader international architecture can better promote conflict prevention, empowering all actors. First, we can do more to empower women as agents of peace. Gender equality is a strong indicator of sustainable peace, and peace processes are more sustainable when women are at the table. This Council can be even more powerful in advocating for the full, equal, safe and meaningful inclusion of women in peace, development, mediation and decision-making processes. We must do this from Afghanistan to Sudan. And globally, we must continue to strive to increase the percentage of women peacekeepers and peacebuilders. Second, we can help generate inclusive national ownership of conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Peace is not organic; the need to nurture it is universal. Yes, states have that primary responsibility, but evidence shows that comprehensive, nationally led and locally rooted efforts produce more sustainable results. Young peacebuilders are often best able to break the cycle of violence in local communities: a principle we apply to our UK violence reduction strategies. So this Council can throw its weight behind comprehensive national processes to build and sustain peace, as we have in Colombia. We can empower the Peacebuilding Commission to play its role as a space to mobilize political and financial support. And we can advocate for the Peacebuilding Fund and the Joint UNDP-DPPA Program for Strengthening National Capacity for Conflict Prevention, which the UK is proud to support. Finally, we can empower the broader international architecture as a partner in conflict prevention by working to deepen partnerships and advance integrated approaches. We must insist on the implementation of the Secretary-General's policy on Integrated Assessment and Planning in UN Mission settings. We should pursue closer cooperation with regional organizations. And we must continue to encourage cooperation between the UN and the World Bank in countries affected by fragility, conflict and violence. This partnership is generating more and more peace dividends, from The Gambia to Somalia and beyond. President, the Future Summit and the 2025 Peacebuilding Architecture Review are opportunities to reinvigorate our collective efforts to prevent conflict. Let's catch them. Thank you.

