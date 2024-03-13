Le Monde and Prisa Media





Over the coming months, ChatGPT users will be able to interact with relevant news content from these publishers through curated attribution summaries and enhanced links to original articles, giving users the ability to access additional information or articles. linked from their news pages. Echoing this sentiment, Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Mondestated, “As we celebrate Le Monde's 80th anniversary, this partnership with OpenAI allows us to expand our reach and maintain our commitment to delivering accurate, verified and balanced news at scale. The collaboration with OpenAI ensures that our authority content can be accessed and appreciated by a wider and more diverse audience. Every change in the media landscape has presented Le Monde with new opportunities. From the transition to digital platforms to embracing the era of free media, Le Monde has consistently used these moments to underline its commitment to independence, expertise and journalistic integrity. Since 2010, Le Monde has emerged as a digital media trailblazer, adapting its organizational structure and operational methods while firmly adhering to its core principles. By 2024, Le Monde is established as the leading news media in France, with more than 600,000 subscribers, 2.2 million unique users per day and generating over 632 million page views per month. Our partnership with OpenAI is a strategic move to ensure the distribution of reliable information to AI users, protecting our journalistic integrity and revenue streams in the process. Carlos Nuez, Chairman and CEO of Prisa Media added, joining forces with OpenAI opens up new ways for us to engage with our audience. Leveraging ChatGPT's capabilities allows us to present our in-depth, quality journalism in new ways, reaching individuals looking for reliable, independent content. This is a definite step towards the future of news, where technology and human expertise come together to enrich the reader's experience. This is a new chapter in Prisa Media's digital journey, where we are continuously improving our position as the largest Hispanic media outlet, operating leading media brands in our core markets: Spain, Latin America and the US. We have developed a reach of more than 7 million unique daily users with over 1,650 million page views per month and a clear focus on developing content in digital formats beyond text such as audio, where we deliver 90 million listening hours and 51 million monthly audio and video downloads, with more than 141 million monthly video views. Our partnerships with Le Monde and Prisa Media, as well as Axel Springer, help empower news organizations to reach audiences in new ways. They build on our collaborations with the American Journalism Project to support innovative local news initiatives and The Associated Press, which contributes to the training of our models. Our partnerships underline our vision to develop advanced AI tools that power industries, like journalism, and solve problems that are otherwise out of reach.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://openai.com/blog/global-news-partnerships-le-monde-and-prisa-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

