



HUD shares US progress and brings key insights into building climate-resilient housing

PARIS – Last week, long United Nations Forum on Buildings and Climate in Paris, France, representatives from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shared information on its efforts to decarbonize and increase resilience within its housing programs and portfolio, highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to energy efficiency, carbon reduction and climate resilience and key lessons learned in building climate resilient homes. Investing in energy efficiency measures, a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, not only helps address the climate crisis, but also lowers energy costs, which is especially crucial for burden-burdened low-income Americans. high energy and makes houses more resilient. to climate-induced disasters. At the conclusion of the conference, the United States delegation, led by HUD, joined a group of 70 countries to adopt Declaration of Chaillota foundational document for international cooperation that will enable progress towards a rapid, fair and effective transition of the construction sector to zero emissions. There is much we can learn from governments and organizations around the world as we seek to build homes for the future, said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. HUD represented the Biden-Harris Administration at the United Nations Forum on Buildings and Climate and led the efforts of US delegations to sign a landmark climate declaration, building toward a more resilient, efficient and sustainable future. The Global Building and Climate Forum, co-hosted by France and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), brought together over 1,800 participants for the first time to initiate a new push in international cooperation to build decarbonisation and resilience after the Conference of To the parties. COP) 28, held in December 2023 in Dubai. HUD also sent a delegation to COP 28, led by then-Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, where the agency made key announcements on its work to build more resilient, sustainable and efficient homes: HUD signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Energy to work together on domestic efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the construction sector and lower costs for consumers through energy efficiency improvements.

HUD launched its Energy and Water Assessment Service, available to properties participating in its Multifamily Project-Based Rental Assistance Programs. This new, free service provides participating multifamily property owners with data on their properties' energy and water consumption, helping them identify opportunities for energy efficiency improvements that can benefit residents and promote green investments. on individual properties or entire portfolios of properties.

HUD became the 15th member of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in the United States Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), to lead and contribute to the US government's scientific research on climate change global and to ensure that cutting-edge research and data on climate change benefits the people and communities HUD serves.

Through the implementation of the Climate Action Plan as of October 2021, HUD has made significant progress in benchmarking, increasing the energy efficiency and increasing the resilience of HUD households. Since COP 28, 463,000 HUD-assisted units have been successfully matched; almost 100,000 HUD-assisted or HUD-related (eg, FHA-insured) housing units have been made energy efficient or adapted to green building standards through renovations, rehabilitations, or new construction; and over 25,000 homes affected by recent disaster events rehabilitated, rebuilt, newly constructed, or erected using HUD funds. HUD's participation in the Buildings and Climate Forum is part of HUD's ongoing work to build more sustainable, resilient and efficient communities. The Department continues to provide funding from President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act through its Green and Resilient Improvement Program (GRRP). To date, HUD has awarded more than $368 million to support clean energy and climate resilience improvements at 84 multifamily properties that will improve more than 9,000 homes for very low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities. limited.

