Connect with us

International

Hillel International CEO Lehman: College campuses are very unwelcoming amid anti-Semitic sentiment | Local News

Hillel International CEO Lehman: College campuses are very unwelcoming amid anti-Semitic sentiment | Local News

 


With anti-Semitic incidents occurring on college campuses, many Jewish students feel unsafe and unprotected by their university administration. Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, told the Columbus Jewish News that the demonization of Israel and anti-Semitic incidents on campuses is the largest increase ever recorded.

Since Oct. 7 (2023, we've received) reports of more than 1,100 unique incidents of harassment, intimidation, vandalism and even physical assault, said Lehman, a former Shaker Heights resident. This climate is creating a very unfavorable feeling for Jewish students (and) Israeli students on hundreds of campuses.

The United States House Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, R-NC, held a bipartisan roundtable with members on February 29 on anti-Semitism in post-secondary institutions.

Lehman was present as an observer and noted an incident at the University of California, Berkeley on February 26, where a group of 200 protesters attacked an Israeli speaker event, breaking windows and physically assaulting two students.

Hannah Beth Schlacter, a 28-year-old master's student at UC Berkeley, told the roundtable that it's not safe to be a student at the university.

I was more than prepared to make this opening before Monday night (Feb. 26), but I had to rewrite my remarks because of a violent riot targeting Jews in Berkeley, Schlacter said. You may not have heard of it, it seems to be a trend with anti-Semitism.

Schlacter said it took months for Berkeley's Hillel to be recognized by school officials, and when she heard back from campus police chief Yogananda Pittman two weeks before the hearing, she said Pittman couldn't find Hillel University or spell it correctly.

As of Oct. 7, I actively hide parts of my Jewish identity on campus, Schlacter said. Berkeley actively fosters an environment where Jewish students are not given equal opportunities to learn in the classroom or participate in extracurricular programs.

The table was made based on the latest survey by Hillel International, which found that 57% of Jewish students were not satisfied with their administration's response to acts of violence and hate on campus, up from 50% in October 2023.

Lehman said Hillel is absolutely counting on university administrators to take concrete and somewhat visible steps to protect all students Jewish or otherwise on Hillel campuses.

“One of my frustrations about the UC Berkeley incident is that his (departmental) diversity message about the effective riots that broke out didn't even address anti-Semitism,” Lehman said. This is a problematic omission.

Hillel International launched the Hillel Campus Climate Initiative to build awareness, alliance and action around anti-Semitism, according to its website, as part of a broader effort to address hate and prejudice on campus. Hillel held a CCI meeting in Cleveland recently with university administrators and diversity, equity and inclusion professionals to ensure that universities are incorporating anti-Semitism into their diversity, equity and inclusion mandates.

Some DEI officials reported to Congress that they felt caught off guard by the anti-Semitic reports because they were not designed to deal with cases where the victim was white or not of color.

More than a third of students surveyed by Hillel International indicated that they are consistently taking steps to limit disclosure of their Jewish identity and ties to Israel, Lehman said.

(This) is a problematic and completely unacceptable state of affairs, Lehman said. In our most recent survey, 56% of all Jewish students we surveyed indicated that they now feel unwelcome in some aspect of their university experience.

Hillel, Lehman said, is first and foremost working to ensure that all Jewish students with a Hillel on campus have support during this period.

To support students who do not trust their university administration, Hillel International created the Impact Campus Legal Line, in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League and the Brandeis Center. Lehman said Hillel is also working on a teaching tour to bring Israeli educators and analysts to over 100 campuses to help students gain a greater understanding of what is happening in Israel to combat disinformation and propaganda.

Non-Jewish students who want to support their Jewish students and friends should speak up and show support, Lehman said, and invest in learning more about the nature of contemporary anti-Semitism.

They can ensure that they do not inadvertently participate in anti-Semitic activities and work to ensure that their private campus community is not plagued by old anti-Semitic tropes, Lehman said. Additionally, non-Jewish students can positively collaborate with their Jewish student communities around shared activities and interests.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.columbusjewishnews.com/news/local_news/hillel-international-ceo-lehman-college-campuses-are-very-unwelcoming-amid-antisemitic-sentiment/article_f76237b6-da42-11ee-9a81-0f5117d603e7.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: