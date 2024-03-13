Hillel International CEO Lehman: College campuses are very unwelcoming amid anti-Semitic sentiment | Local News

With anti-Semitic incidents occurring on college campuses, many Jewish students feel unsafe and unprotected by their university administration. Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, told the Columbus Jewish News that the demonization of Israel and anti-Semitic incidents on campuses is the largest increase ever recorded.

Since Oct. 7 (2023, we've received) reports of more than 1,100 unique incidents of harassment, intimidation, vandalism and even physical assault, said Lehman, a former Shaker Heights resident. This climate is creating a very unfavorable feeling for Jewish students (and) Israeli students on hundreds of campuses.

The United States House Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, R-NC, held a bipartisan roundtable with members on February 29 on anti-Semitism in post-secondary institutions.

Lehman was present as an observer and noted an incident at the University of California, Berkeley on February 26, where a group of 200 protesters attacked an Israeli speaker event, breaking windows and physically assaulting two students.

Hannah Beth Schlacter, a 28-year-old master's student at UC Berkeley, told the roundtable that it's not safe to be a student at the university.

I was more than prepared to make this opening before Monday night (Feb. 26), but I had to rewrite my remarks because of a violent riot targeting Jews in Berkeley, Schlacter said. You may not have heard of it, it seems to be a trend with anti-Semitism.

Schlacter said it took months for Berkeley's Hillel to be recognized by school officials, and when she heard back from campus police chief Yogananda Pittman two weeks before the hearing, she said Pittman couldn't find Hillel University or spell it correctly.

As of Oct. 7, I actively hide parts of my Jewish identity on campus, Schlacter said. Berkeley actively fosters an environment where Jewish students are not given equal opportunities to learn in the classroom or participate in extracurricular programs.

The table was made based on the latest survey by Hillel International, which found that 57% of Jewish students were not satisfied with their administration's response to acts of violence and hate on campus, up from 50% in October 2023.

Lehman said Hillel is absolutely counting on university administrators to take concrete and somewhat visible steps to protect all students Jewish or otherwise on Hillel campuses.

“One of my frustrations about the UC Berkeley incident is that his (departmental) diversity message about the effective riots that broke out didn't even address anti-Semitism,” Lehman said. This is a problematic omission.

Hillel International launched the Hillel Campus Climate Initiative to build awareness, alliance and action around anti-Semitism, according to its website, as part of a broader effort to address hate and prejudice on campus. Hillel held a CCI meeting in Cleveland recently with university administrators and diversity, equity and inclusion professionals to ensure that universities are incorporating anti-Semitism into their diversity, equity and inclusion mandates.

Some DEI officials reported to Congress that they felt caught off guard by the anti-Semitic reports because they were not designed to deal with cases where the victim was white or not of color.

More than a third of students surveyed by Hillel International indicated that they are consistently taking steps to limit disclosure of their Jewish identity and ties to Israel, Lehman said.

(This) is a problematic and completely unacceptable state of affairs, Lehman said. In our most recent survey, 56% of all Jewish students we surveyed indicated that they now feel unwelcome in some aspect of their university experience.

Hillel, Lehman said, is first and foremost working to ensure that all Jewish students with a Hillel on campus have support during this period.

To support students who do not trust their university administration, Hillel International created the Impact Campus Legal Line, in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League and the Brandeis Center. Lehman said Hillel is also working on a teaching tour to bring Israeli educators and analysts to over 100 campuses to help students gain a greater understanding of what is happening in Israel to combat disinformation and propaganda.

Non-Jewish students who want to support their Jewish students and friends should speak up and show support, Lehman said, and invest in learning more about the nature of contemporary anti-Semitism.

They can ensure that they do not inadvertently participate in anti-Semitic activities and work to ensure that their private campus community is not plagued by old anti-Semitic tropes, Lehman said. Additionally, non-Jewish students can positively collaborate with their Jewish student communities around shared activities and interests.