Underwater fire: The great living barrier reef is dying in the shadow of its former glory





The Great Barrier Reef is a source of wonder, vibrant life and, for many Australians, part of our national identity. But the health and vitality that led to Earth's largest living structure being named one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World is fading as the ocean around it heats up due to climate pollution. Another mass bleaching event likened to an underwater fire because of the destruction it causes is underway. Pollution from coal, oil and gas is responsible, with all seven mass reef bleaching events recorded since 1998. This is part of a devastating wave of bleaching events hitting coral reefs around the world, with an alarming outlook for reefs underwater across the Pacific in the coming weeks.

Our ocean is at the center of the climate change story. More than 90 percent of the excess heat stored in our climate system due to climate pollution has been absorbed by the ocean, and this is causing a tremendous rise in sea surface temperatures. In 2023, ocean surface temperature records were broken as extreme marine heat waves swept across the eastern tropical Pacific and northern Atlantic. The steady rise in sea surface temperature continued into 2024, with Thursday March 14 marking 365 consecutive days in which a new global average sea surface temperature record was set for that day of the year. The deterioration of our Great Barrier Reef is a clear demonstration of our rapidly unfolding climate crisis. We are now likely to be passing a tipping point for tropical coral reefs worldwide, including this irreplaceable ecosystem. This has significant consequences for our well-being, the coastal communities that rely on reefs for their livelihoods, and potential negative effects on biodiversity and climate that we are only beginning to understand. The sudden changes taking place in the Great Barrier Reef present even greater risks and the possibility of crossing points of no return in our climate system. Further and faster reduction of climate pollution from coal, oil and gas is the only answer. Right now, the Australian government can take a crucial and overdue step to give the Great Barrier Reef its best chance of survival by fixing our outdated national environmental law, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC). While this law is intended to protect reefs and other precious natural sites, it has a massive blind spot when it comes to the number one threat facing coral reefs worldwide, climate change. This briefing paper provides an update on what is unfolding on our Great Barrier Reef, places this event in the wider context of ongoing climate change and our oceans, and explains how we can do more today to protect better the Great Barrier Reef as well as everyone. and everything that depends on it.

