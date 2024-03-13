



NEW YORK (AP) The nation's top public health agency is expanding a program that tests international travelers for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention SOFTWARE asks arriving international passengers to volunteer to clear their noses and answer questions about their journey. The program operates at six airports, and on Tuesday, the CDC said it was adding two more, Chicago's OHare and Miami. Those countries should provide more information about respiratory infections coming from South America, Africa and Asia, especially, CDC officials said. Miami and Chicago allow us to collect samples that come from areas of the world where global surveillance is not as strong as it once was, said CDC's Allison Taylor Walker. What we really need is a good picture of what's going on in the world, so we were prepared for the next thing. AP correspondent Shelley Adler reports that airport nose wiping in the US is expanding. The program began in 2021 and has been credited with detecting coronavirus variants faster than other systems. Genomic testing of travelers' nasal swabs has focused primarily on COVID-19, but testing is also being done for two other respiratory viruses, influenza and RSV. Participants are not notified of their results. But they are given a home-testing kit for COVID-19 to take with them, CDC officials say. The samples have come from more than 475,000 air travelers arriving on flights from more than 135 countries, officials said. Health officials have also taken samples of sewage from international flights at some airports. That testing is for COVID-19, but CDC officials are evaluating the possibility of monitoring the wastewater for other things, Walker said. The CDC program has a current budget of approximately $37 million. The agency paid two companies, Ginkgo Bioworks and XWell, to collect and test the samples. The companies are working with the CDC to increase the program to screen for more than 30 different germs that cause disease. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science Media and Education Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

