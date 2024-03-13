The university hosts the Royce International Symposium to engage the community in discussions about US foreign policy





Graduate student Omid Farzan left, with CSUF alumnus and former U.S. Rep. Ed Royce After serving in the army for three years, Omid Farzani returned to higher education with a renewed interest in international affairs. While pursuing his graduate degree in political science at Cal State Fullerton, Farzan turned this interest into academic research examining China's influence in the Middle East. He worked alongside Alexei Shevchenko, professor of political science, specializing in American foreign policy and Russian and Chinese foreign policy. What really motivated me to do research was my time in the military, Farzani said. His study looks at how the Belt and Road Initiative, a China-led global infrastructure project launched in 2013, has impacted human development in seven countries, including Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar. Farzan had the opportunity to present this research to an audience of faculty, alumni, students and research experts at the university's annual Royce International Symposium on March 8 at the Richard Nixon Library & Museum. My goal is to become a university professor and teach political science, so doing and presenting this research is helping me towards that goal, added Farzani, who was awarded the student research award at the symposium. Former U.S. Rep. Ed Royce, left, with Melanie Castillo, graduate student, researcher He was joined by fellow CSUF students and research award recipients, Melanie Castillo, who presented her research on “China's Institutional Stability and Impact on Its Economy,” and Oluwatosin Emmanuel Folowosele, who presented his research on “The Impact of Chinese authoritarianism and American Democracy on African economies and governance structures. Former US Rep. Ed Royce delivered the event's keynote address, sharing his expertise on US foreign policy in a destabilized world: China, Russia, Africa and Iran. The goal of the Royce International Symposium is to advance research while engaging the Orange County campus and community in discussions about international politics and complex global issues. Royce, a CSUF student, provided insight on such important issues as current affairs between Russia and the United States, the role of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, how foreign policy will affect the United States presidential election of 2024 and the importance of supporting democratic governments around the world. From an academic perspective, it's important to think about the old expression that goes back to early history, the struggle between democratic societies like Athens and totalitarian ones like Sparta, said Royce 77 (BA business administration-accounting, finance). The event also featured foreign policy and political science experts from universities, the US Marine Corps and Washington DC-based organizations who shared their insights on the challenges surrounding China and Russia's engagement with Africa and their Triangular Alliance with Iran. CSUF graduate and former Rep. of USA Ed Royce During his career, Royce represented California's 39th Congressional District from 1993 to 2019 and served Orange County for more than 25 years. He also served as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee from 2013-19. The foreign policy, national security and international business expert currently serves as director of policy at Brownstein, a lobbying and law firm. The symposium was organized by the Political Science Department of CSUF. Sponsors and partners included: Brownstein, Richard Nixon Foundation, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Kyle House Group, CSUFs College of Humanities and Social SciencesCSUFs College of Business and EconomicsOC Forum, Orange County Register and World Affairs Council-Orange County.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fullerton.edu/2024/03/university-hosts-royce-symposium-to-engage-community-in-discussions-about-us-foreign-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos