The Council in the recovery phase after the cyber incident





The CYBER incident which caused the city council to shut down its phone lines and IT systems last Thursday (March 7) could continue to disrupt council services for at least two weeks, according to the director leading council recovery. While the gradual process of restoring council systems is now underway, strategic director of city development and neighborhood services Richard Sword has warned that it will take time before all systems are fully operational again. The good news is that we are now clear to begin bringing our systems back online in a safe and controlled manner and have officially entered the recovery phase of our response to this incident, he said. While we aim to reconnect as quickly and safely as possible, it is clear that it may take at least two weeks before full functionality is restored to our network and all services are back online and unfortunately there will be delays while we work. the backlog created by the closure. Many people in Leicester will be disappointed by these ongoing issues, but Id like to reassure them that they are working as quickly as possible to get things back to normal. Id also like to apologize for the outage and thank people for their continued patience and understanding as we work to resolve these outstanding issues. Although it is still too early to comment on the specifics of this incident, they were continuing to work closely with specialist agencies and the police as they carried out their investigations into what happened. Advice continues to be available at leicester.gov.uk, while a list of emergency phone numbers has been published for those seeking emergency assistance. Those emergency numbers are available here Answers to some frequently asked questions about the incident were also published on the council's website. Cyber ​​incidents that cause significant and sustained disruption to an organisation's networks and systems are increasingly common, with many large organisations, including other local authorities, experiencing similar disruptions in recent years.

