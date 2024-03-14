Menopause is an evolutionary mystery. If the purpose of every organism is to pass on its genes, why would a species stop reproducing years or even decades before the end of its lifespan?
New research on whales supports the grandmother hypothesis
What this study did was use a really powerful method, the comparative method, which compared toothed whale species that go through menopause with species that don't, said Rebecca Sear, a demographer at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. , which was not included in the new study.
What the researchers found was that the overall lifespan of species that went through menopause was much longer than species that did not create more opportunities for overlap between generations in family groups.
The findings lend support to a long-held idea called the grandmother hypothesis that older females in a small proportion of species forego reproduction to support their offspring instead.
Menopause is rare in the animal world and only a small number of mammals regularly experience it including humans, some whales and at least one population of chimpanzees.
When you think about it from a natural selection point of view, it's a very unusual thing to do, said Samuel Ellis at the University of Exeter. If the goal is to get as many offspring as possible in the next generation, it's almost always best to reproduce for life, which most mammals do.
But understanding why some mammals don't follow that pattern is complicated. It's hard to understand the evolution of any trait because we don't have a time machine, Sear said. She has done research on the grandmother hypothesis in humans in Gambia, finding that children who had a maternal grandmother in their lives were better nourished and had a higher survival rate.
The whales offered an unusual opportunity to try to piece together the causes of menopause. Some closely related species of toothed whales, a group that includes toothed cetaceans compared to whales, are the sieve-like plates that larger whales use to trap their food passage. This gave Ellis and his colleagues the ability to compare species of toothed whales that go through menopause with species that don't, and see how the trait might have evolved based on the differences between them.
Using data from mass mortality events, the researchers compared death and reproduction patterns for toothed whale species that go through menopause, such as orcas, narwhals and belugas, and those that do not, including dolphins and porpoises. Species that experienced menopause had dramatically extended life spans by more than 40 years on average. However, their reproductive years stopped well before the end of their lives, meaning older female whales had more time to care for their young, according to the researchers. These female whales, the researchers concluded, live longer to provide for their grandmother's care, while at the same time shortening their reproductive years so as not to compete with the reproductive chances of their offspring.
What kind of help do grandmother whales provide? Although Ellis and his colleagues didn't observe this directly, they were able to build on previous work by the Center for Whale Research, a group that has been studying killer whales for nearly 50 years.
Researchers have observed grandmother killer whales caring for calves and sharing food with their large offspring, providing important ecological insights into the family group, especially during times when food is scarce. Older female whales lead younger generations to more fish.
They also appear to provide social support for their offspring. Darren Croft, senior researcher on the paper, noted that males with post-breeding mothers appear to have fewer scars on their skin from moments of aggression.
“We were just beginning to really understand and discover the social lives of these animals,” Croft said. We're only going to learn more and more over the next few years and decades as we can use new technology to understand their underwater social life.
Although humans and toothed whales are quite different in many ways, the researcher noted that what is similar is the dynamics of their social structures. In many species, mature individuals disperse and have no contact with their families of origin, which may explain why menopause is so rare, since the helping grandmothers only have a role if they are able to be around their offspring.
Sear said there is much more research to be done, both to better understand how menopause evolved and what the menopause transition might be like for whales.
Do whales have hot flashes? Who knows? Sear said.
For now, the new research adds to the understanding of the role of grandmothers in whales and perhaps in humans.
“We know that older women have these incredibly important roles in maternal and child health and leadership, and yet they are largely overlooked by the public health and policy community,” she said.
