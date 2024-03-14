New chairs and over $40 million in funding for Queens

As part of an announcement, the Government of Canada today unveiled $1.7 billion in funding to support research and innovation across Canada. Queens researchers across disciplines will receive $40.3 million to advance their research and its applications in several fields.

The Minister of Transportation, the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez did so proclamation on behalf of François-Philippe Champagne Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Health Minister Mark Holland. The announcement included funding from Canada's Tri-Agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) as well as the appointment and renewal of Canada Research Chairs.

The funding programs announced today support everything from exploring new research questions to providing ongoing infrastructure support for active projects at Queens. This includes $9.5 million from the Research Support Fund, Supplemental Project Grants and Research Security programs which assist universities with costs associated with managing research funded by federal research awarding agencies.

“When we invest in science and innovation, we are investing in our well-being and prosperity,” says Minister Rodriguez. “Our researchers continue to excel internationally and, by supporting them, we are helping them continue to improve our quality of life, fight climate change and inspire the next generation of researchers across the country and around the world.”

Canada Research Chairs

Established in 2000, the Research Canada (CRC) program is part of a national strategy to attract and retain leading and promising minds, with the goal of making Canada one of the world's leading countries in research and development. Queens is home to 32 Canada Research Chairs, including two recently announced Canada Research Chairs of Excellence, that are advancing a wide range of disciplines.

Eva Kaufmann (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences) has been named a Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Immunology and Inflammation. The research of Dr. Kaufmanns will focus on trained immunity and its implications in allergic diseases such as asthma.

Kyla Tienhaara (Environmental Studies) has been re-appointed the Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Economics and the Environment. The research of Dr. Tienhaaras examines the prospects for Green Keynesianism or the Green New Deal in Canada and the United States in light of significant changes in each country's political landscape since 2008.

Read more about Queens CRC appointments here newspapers article.

Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI)

Three Queens research teams have been awarded over $18 million from the CFIs Innovation Fund to advance groundbreaking projects in translational medicine, nuclear energy and environmental sciences. The fund provides support for research infrastructure that will help address critical societal issues.

The Microscopes and Ions for Small Modular Reactors project led by Mark Daymond (Mechanical and Materials Engineering) will create a world-leading facility as an extension of the existing highly successful facility. Reactor Materials Testing Laboratory (RMTL), equipped with an accelerator and transmission electron microscope (TEM) to study materials under ion irradiation and corrosive environments in real time.

Led by Lynne-Marie Postovit (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences) and Stephen Archer (Medicine), TIME Core the project will create a core facility consisting of six world-class research platforms that will allow investigators to move bidirectionally from scientific discovery to treatment of patient populations.

Finally, the ECCO-Ontario project under the direction of Stephen Lougheed (Biology) will develop innovative and sustainable approaches to monitoring the aquatic environment and address challenges in Ontario's waterways and wetlands, which are experiencing unprecedented degradation and species loss.

Read more about Queens CFI funded projects here newspapers article.

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC)

The NSERC Alliance Grants Program enables researchers to collaborate with partner organizations, private, public or non-profit, to support projects led by strong, complementary and collaborative teams to generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada. The grants provide funding for up to five years and range in support from $20,000 to $1 million per year.

Fady B. Abdelaal (Civil Engineering): Chemical resistance of reinforced and unreinforced polymeric geomembranes to PFAS and chlorinated water $72,000

Bram Adams (School of Informatics): For ML application release readiness $60,000

Maria Aristizabal (Biology): Uncovering the role of Cdk8 in RNA synthesis $25,000

Alireza Bakhshai (Electrical and Computer Engineering): An intellectual overlay of pure mathematics and engineering techniques aimed at developing autonomous, efficient and clean artificial intelligence processors $874,500

Dominik PJ Barz (Chemical Engineering): High Surface Area Functionalized Materials for Selective Capacitive Deionization $25,000

Diane Beauchemin (Chemistry): Development of total consumption systems for inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry in single-particle and single-cell modes $60,000

Laurent Karim Bland (Mechanical and Materials Engineering): Carbon Capture and Valuation Using Nuclear Energy: Is it Feasible? $1,486,400

Computer simulations of interactions of molten salts with metallic materials $215,200

A Unified Model of Electron Stopping and Electro-Phonon Coupling to Better Understand Radiation Damage in Zircon $25,000

Richard Brachman (Civil Engineering): Hypersaline Chemical Effects and Elevated Temperature on Bentonite for Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel $80,400

Mark Daymond (Mechanical and Materials Engineering): Deformation and Aging of Materials in Nuclear Power Systems $1,700,000

Investigating the mechanism of circumferential stress corrosion cracking in pipeline materials $80,000

Gabor Fichtinger (School of Computing): Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Computer-Aided Liver Surgery Planning $25,000

Sidney Givigi (School of Informatics): Cognitive Autonomous Action and Response $804,012

Ryan Grant (Electrical and Computer Engineering): High-Performance Switchless Multi-Path Networks $1,144,800

Mark F. Green (Civil Engineering): Effect of adding a newly developed bioresin called Biofusion on the strength of concrete $205,000

Ehssan H. Koupai (Chemical Engineering): Development of a Life Cycle Data-Driven Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decision Tool for Municipal Organic Waste Management $1,444,800

Stephen Lougheed (Biology): Novel Genomics and Aerial Drones for Monitoring, Managing and Mitigating Threats to Aquatic Ecosystems $844,714

Chris McGlory (School of Kinesiology and Health Studies): Validation of Protein Kinase Phosphorylation in Human Skeletal Muscle $24,970

Anna Panchenko (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences): Deciphering the Functional Significance and Physicochemical Mechanisms of Histone Post-translational Modification $25,000

Parent J. Scott (Chemical Engineering): Recyclable Polyolefin Thermosets $137,220

Nahee Park (physics, engineering physics and astronomy): Development of cost-effective wavelength-shifting fiber-based optical modules for future neutrino telescopes $25,000

Greg van Anders (Physics, Engineering Physics and Astronomy): NanoDirt: Towards Cheap, Safe and Sustainable Self-Assembling Materials $25,000

Zhongwen Yao (Mechanical and Materials Engineering): Characterization of Mechanical Properties and Deformation Behavior of Bulk Hydrides as a Function of Temperature in Zr-2.5Nb Pressure Tube Material $170,000

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

The SSHRC Insight Development Grants program fosters research in its early stages. Grants support the development of new research questions, as well as experimentation with new methods, theoretical approaches and ideas. Funding is available for two years and provides support of up to $75,000.

Claire Ahn (Education): Disrupting the Checkbox Pedagogy: Advancing Critical Social Justice Education in Middle English Language Arts Classrooms $64,158

Kilian Atuoye (Global Development Studies): Equity and Community Well-Being in Large-Scale Land Acquisitions in Sub-Saharan Africa $72,990

Sojung Bahng (Film and Media): Meta-Metaverse: Digital Art-Based Research on Reflective Approaches to the Metaverse $70,414

Megan Edgelow (School of Rehabilitation Therapy): Mental Well-Being of Public Safety Personnel: Impact of Organizational Factors $73,600

Surulola Eke (Political Studies): Beyond Social Norms and Customs: Researching the Sustainable Formalization of Labor Relations in Agrarian Economies $60,646

Debra M. Hook (Law): Sex in the Age of Gender: Conceptual Charity as a Foundation for Reconciling the Interests, Rights and Experiences of Women, Transgender and Gender Nonconforming People in Canada $27,448

Myra Hird (School of Environmental Studies): Reducing Plastic Waste in Canada: Exploring the Potential of a Contextual Engineering Approach to Plastics Engineering Design $41,789

Danielle Macdonald (School of Nursing): Birth During COVID-19: Understanding How a Pandemic Affects Birth Experiences $62,715

Hannah McElgunn (Languages, Literatures and Cultures): (Re)historicizing Hopi Ethnobotanical Knowledge: A Collaborative Oral History Approach $67,587

Gabriel Menotti Miglio Pinto Gonring (Film and Media): Tangled Traditions: Mapping the Emergence of New Media and Computer Arts in Postwar Brazil $67,500

Ishita Pande (History): Still Cancer: A History of Patient Diseases $67,499

Leslie Ritchie (English): Black and White: Removal Spaces in an Eighteenth-Century Newspaper $32,160

Tim Salomons (Psychology): Risk in a Painful Moment: Examining How Increasingly Dynamic Social Disengagement Increases Suicidality $68,906

Mark Stoller (Geography and Planning): Facilitating Youth-Elder Engagement through Participatory Film and Oral History in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut $68,809

Tandy Thomas (Smith School of Business): Gender Equity and Engaged Fathers: The Market's Role in Bridging, or Not Bridging, the Gender Gap in Dual-Career Families $59,272

Vanessa Thompson (Gender Studies): Worlds of Removal. Transnational Movements within the Black Diaspora $68,841

Vera Vine (Psychology): Effects of childhood adversity on adolescent cognition and emotion awareness $74,558

For more information on the announcement, visit Government of Canada website.