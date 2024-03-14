International
New chairs and over $40 million in funding for Queens
As part of an announcement, the Government of Canada today unveiled $1.7 billion in funding to support research and innovation across Canada. Queens researchers across disciplines will receive $40.3 million to advance their research and its applications in several fields.
The Minister of Transportation, the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez did so proclamation on behalf of François-Philippe Champagne Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Health Minister Mark Holland. The announcement included funding from Canada's Tri-Agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) as well as the appointment and renewal of Canada Research Chairs.
The funding programs announced today support everything from exploring new research questions to providing ongoing infrastructure support for active projects at Queens. This includes $9.5 million from the Research Support Fund, Supplemental Project Grants and Research Security programs which assist universities with costs associated with managing research funded by federal research awarding agencies.
“When we invest in science and innovation, we are investing in our well-being and prosperity,” says Minister Rodriguez. “Our researchers continue to excel internationally and, by supporting them, we are helping them continue to improve our quality of life, fight climate change and inspire the next generation of researchers across the country and around the world.”
Canada Research Chairs
Established in 2000, the Research Canada (CRC) program is part of a national strategy to attract and retain leading and promising minds, with the goal of making Canada one of the world's leading countries in research and development. Queens is home to 32 Canada Research Chairs, including two recently announced Canada Research Chairs of Excellence, that are advancing a wide range of disciplines.
Eva Kaufmann (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences) has been named a Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Immunology and Inflammation. The research of Dr. Kaufmanns will focus on trained immunity and its implications in allergic diseases such as asthma.
Kyla Tienhaara (Environmental Studies) has been re-appointed the Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Economics and the Environment. The research of Dr. Tienhaaras examines the prospects for Green Keynesianism or the Green New Deal in Canada and the United States in light of significant changes in each country's political landscape since 2008.
Read more about Queens CRC appointments here newspapers article.
Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI)
Three Queens research teams have been awarded over $18 million from the CFIs Innovation Fund to advance groundbreaking projects in translational medicine, nuclear energy and environmental sciences. The fund provides support for research infrastructure that will help address critical societal issues.
The Microscopes and Ions for Small Modular Reactors project led by Mark Daymond (Mechanical and Materials Engineering) will create a world-leading facility as an extension of the existing highly successful facility. Reactor Materials Testing Laboratory (RMTL), equipped with an accelerator and transmission electron microscope (TEM) to study materials under ion irradiation and corrosive environments in real time.
Led by Lynne-Marie Postovit (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences) and Stephen Archer (Medicine), TIME Core the project will create a core facility consisting of six world-class research platforms that will allow investigators to move bidirectionally from scientific discovery to treatment of patient populations.
Finally, the ECCO-Ontario project under the direction of Stephen Lougheed (Biology) will develop innovative and sustainable approaches to monitoring the aquatic environment and address challenges in Ontario's waterways and wetlands, which are experiencing unprecedented degradation and species loss.
Read more about Queens CFI funded projects here newspapers article.
Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC)
The NSERC Alliance Grants Program enables researchers to collaborate with partner organizations, private, public or non-profit, to support projects led by strong, complementary and collaborative teams to generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada. The grants provide funding for up to five years and range in support from $20,000 to $1 million per year.
Fady B. Abdelaal (Civil Engineering): Chemical resistance of reinforced and unreinforced polymeric geomembranes to PFAS and chlorinated water $72,000
Bram Adams (School of Informatics): For ML application release readiness $60,000
Maria Aristizabal (Biology): Uncovering the role of Cdk8 in RNA synthesis $25,000
Alireza Bakhshai (Electrical and Computer Engineering): An intellectual overlay of pure mathematics and engineering techniques aimed at developing autonomous, efficient and clean artificial intelligence processors $874,500
Dominik PJ Barz (Chemical Engineering): High Surface Area Functionalized Materials for Selective Capacitive Deionization $25,000
Diane Beauchemin (Chemistry): Development of total consumption systems for inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry in single-particle and single-cell modes $60,000
Laurent Karim Bland (Mechanical and Materials Engineering): Carbon Capture and Valuation Using Nuclear Energy: Is it Feasible? $1,486,400
- Computer simulations of interactions of molten salts with metallic materials $215,200
- A Unified Model of Electron Stopping and Electro-Phonon Coupling to Better Understand Radiation Damage in Zircon $25,000
Richard Brachman (Civil Engineering): Hypersaline Chemical Effects and Elevated Temperature on Bentonite for Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel $80,400
Mark Daymond (Mechanical and Materials Engineering): Deformation and Aging of Materials in Nuclear Power Systems $1,700,000
- Investigating the mechanism of circumferential stress corrosion cracking in pipeline materials $80,000
Gabor Fichtinger (School of Computing): Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Computer-Aided Liver Surgery Planning $25,000
Sidney Givigi (School of Informatics): Cognitive Autonomous Action and Response $804,012
Ryan Grant (Electrical and Computer Engineering): High-Performance Switchless Multi-Path Networks $1,144,800
Mark F. Green (Civil Engineering): Effect of adding a newly developed bioresin called Biofusion on the strength of concrete $205,000
Ehssan H. Koupai (Chemical Engineering): Development of a Life Cycle Data-Driven Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decision Tool for Municipal Organic Waste Management $1,444,800
Stephen Lougheed (Biology): Novel Genomics and Aerial Drones for Monitoring, Managing and Mitigating Threats to Aquatic Ecosystems $844,714
Chris McGlory (School of Kinesiology and Health Studies): Validation of Protein Kinase Phosphorylation in Human Skeletal Muscle $24,970
Anna Panchenko (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences): Deciphering the Functional Significance and Physicochemical Mechanisms of Histone Post-translational Modification $25,000
Parent J. Scott (Chemical Engineering): Recyclable Polyolefin Thermosets $137,220
Nahee Park (physics, engineering physics and astronomy): Development of cost-effective wavelength-shifting fiber-based optical modules for future neutrino telescopes $25,000
Greg van Anders (Physics, Engineering Physics and Astronomy): NanoDirt: Towards Cheap, Safe and Sustainable Self-Assembling Materials $25,000
Zhongwen Yao (Mechanical and Materials Engineering): Characterization of Mechanical Properties and Deformation Behavior of Bulk Hydrides as a Function of Temperature in Zr-2.5Nb Pressure Tube Material $170,000
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)
The SSHRC Insight Development Grants program fosters research in its early stages. Grants support the development of new research questions, as well as experimentation with new methods, theoretical approaches and ideas. Funding is available for two years and provides support of up to $75,000.
Claire Ahn (Education): Disrupting the Checkbox Pedagogy: Advancing Critical Social Justice Education in Middle English Language Arts Classrooms $64,158
Kilian Atuoye (Global Development Studies): Equity and Community Well-Being in Large-Scale Land Acquisitions in Sub-Saharan Africa $72,990
Sojung Bahng (Film and Media): Meta-Metaverse: Digital Art-Based Research on Reflective Approaches to the Metaverse $70,414
Megan Edgelow (School of Rehabilitation Therapy): Mental Well-Being of Public Safety Personnel: Impact of Organizational Factors $73,600
Surulola Eke (Political Studies): Beyond Social Norms and Customs: Researching the Sustainable Formalization of Labor Relations in Agrarian Economies $60,646
Debra M. Hook (Law): Sex in the Age of Gender: Conceptual Charity as a Foundation for Reconciling the Interests, Rights and Experiences of Women, Transgender and Gender Nonconforming People in Canada $27,448
Myra Hird (School of Environmental Studies): Reducing Plastic Waste in Canada: Exploring the Potential of a Contextual Engineering Approach to Plastics Engineering Design $41,789
Danielle Macdonald (School of Nursing): Birth During COVID-19: Understanding How a Pandemic Affects Birth Experiences $62,715
Hannah McElgunn (Languages, Literatures and Cultures): (Re)historicizing Hopi Ethnobotanical Knowledge: A Collaborative Oral History Approach $67,587
Gabriel Menotti Miglio Pinto Gonring (Film and Media): Tangled Traditions: Mapping the Emergence of New Media and Computer Arts in Postwar Brazil $67,500
Ishita Pande (History): Still Cancer: A History of Patient Diseases $67,499
Leslie Ritchie (English): Black and White: Removal Spaces in an Eighteenth-Century Newspaper $32,160
Tim Salomons (Psychology): Risk in a Painful Moment: Examining How Increasingly Dynamic Social Disengagement Increases Suicidality $68,906
Mark Stoller (Geography and Planning): Facilitating Youth-Elder Engagement through Participatory Film and Oral History in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut $68,809
Tandy Thomas (Smith School of Business): Gender Equity and Engaged Fathers: The Market's Role in Bridging, or Not Bridging, the Gender Gap in Dual-Career Families $59,272
Vanessa Thompson (Gender Studies): Worlds of Removal. Transnational Movements within the Black Diaspora $68,841
Vera Vine (Psychology): Effects of childhood adversity on adolescent cognition and emotion awareness $74,558
For more information on the announcement, visit Government of Canada website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.queensu.ca/gazette/stories/new-chairs-and-over-40m-funding-queen-s
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 14/13 women's hockey set for NCAA regional semifinal against No. 7 St. Lawrence
- New chairs and over $40 million in funding for Queens
- The RTIH Innovation Awards are back! Check out our biggest retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Details announced for new public housing projects in Kentville, Bridgewater
- New research on whales supports the grandmother hypothesis
- Bucknell University
- The Council in the recovery phase after the cyber incident
- Don Lemon speaks out after Elon Musk cancels his X session
- China says military delegation visited Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal
- Modi govt modulates CAA line: no mention of NRC, defines law as justice for persecuted Hindus | News from the political pulse
- Erdogan prepares for new incursion into Syria and Iraq
- Ohio State spring football observations: Is Will Howard a lock to beat Devin Brown?