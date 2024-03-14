Everything you need to know about voter ID in the upcoming election





Published: March 13, 2024 All voters will need to show an accepted form of photo ID at polling stations in the upcoming East Midlands Combined Borough Authority and Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections. Changes to the Electoral Act 2022 mean that if you're planning to vote in person, you'll need to bring an accepted form with photo ID. If you go to the polling station without any accepted ID or election authority certificate, you will not be allowed to vote. Most voters will already have an accepted form of photo ID they can use, but it's important to check the list of acceptable forms of ID in advance to make sure you don't miss out to vote. All forms of ID accepted must include your photo and be properly secure, such as a passport, driving license or blue badge. If you have an accepted form of ID but the date has expired, you will be able to use it again if the photo is still a good likeness. Don't have anything on the list of acceptable IDs? Don't worry, you can apply for a Certificate of Voter Authority. This is a form of ID issued by the Council which will allow you to vote in the 2024 Combined City Authority and Police and Crime Commissioner Elections. It's free and easy to apply for a Certificate of Voter Authority or at Government website or by contacting our helpline on 01332 640837 by 5pm on Wednesday 24 April. You should only apply if you do not already have an accepted form of ID. If you prefer not to show ID at a polling station, you can apply online to vote by mail or by proxy. Photo ID is not required to apply or vote in these ways, although your proxy will be required to show their ID at the polling station. The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 17:00 on Wednesday 17 April 2024, and the deadline for apply for a proxy to vote on your behalf is 5pm on Wednesday 24 April 2024. Still have questions? There is a lot of information about Electoral Commission website. This year, voters will have two ballots at the polling station or in their postal ballot packages. Residents will be able to vote on who should be Derbyshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner; the commissioner is responsible for policing throughout the county, ensuring the provision of an effective and efficient police service. Residents will also be able to vote for the first mayor East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA). The Mayor will lead the Combined County Authority and will work with local councils, business representatives and stakeholders. The Mayor will have the powers and responsibilities to make decisions throughout the EMCCA area. However, local authorities will still exist as individual councils providing local services.

