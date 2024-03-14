Great Britain starts post-Brexit trade talks with Turkey International trade





The United Kingdom and Turkey have begun talks on a post-Brexit free trade deal aimed at the services sector of the economy. The UK government said there were huge opportunities for British businesses to export to Turkey, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development group of nations, with trade between the two countries worth 26 billion in 2022. Ministers aimed to start trade talks with Turkey in July last year, before embarking on months of consultation with businesses and trade groups on the UK's priorities for a deal. The government said UK businesses, including Deloitte, Diageo and Vodafone, had helped shape the negotiating objectives through a public call for input, ahead of the first round of detailed discussions planned for the summer. The talks come at a delicate moment in ties between Turkey and Western governments after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warmer relations with Russia than other NATO members, halted Sweden's membership progress until his government gave its support in January. . Kemi Badenoch, the UK's trade secretary, said Turkey was an important economic and strategic partner and that a trade deal could help boost British services exports. Badenoch began talks in London on Thursday alongside her Turkish counterpart, Mayor Bolat. A deal could also give British consumers improved choice and better access to imported Turkish goods such as walnuts, Bulgarian wheat and tomatoes, the government said. Britain already has a trade deal with Turkey, which was scrapped after Brexit in a continuity deal to minimize disruption. Before leaving the EU, the UK benefited from trade with Turkey through an EU-Turkey customs union. Turkey began membership talks with the EU in 2005, but the accession process and efforts to expand its customs deal have since stalled amid concerns in EU capitals over the gradual erosion of democracy under Erdogan. While Turkey's economy has grown at a rapid pace during the Erdogans' 20 years in power, it has also been rocked by successive crises, including periods of runaway inflation and slumps in the Turkish lira caused by the presidents' unorthodox stance on economic policy. . skip past newsletter promotion Register at Business today Get ready for the workday, we'll tell you about all the business news and analysis you need every morning Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter The UK government said Turkey presented significant opportunities for British businesses, including transport, engineering, financial services, manufacturing and technology, driven in part by the country's decarbonisation efforts and significant rail investment. He said the deal would focus on the UK's strengths in services, which account for 80% of GDP, while pointing out that in 2020 there were 57,000 UK jobs supported by exports to Turkey, from of which 68% were in services. An improved deal will give the UK's world-leading services sector a competitive advantage in this growing market and has the potential to support jobs across the UK, Badenoch said.

