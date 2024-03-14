Agreement to make the import and export of firearms more transparent to combat trafficking Actuality





of revised regulation aims to make the import and export of firearms into the EU more transparent and traceable, reducing the risk of trafficking. Under the updated and more harmonized rules, all imports and most exports of firearms for civilian use will be subject to closer oversight without compromising trade. Electronic licensing The rules establish an EU-wide electronic licensing system (ELS) for manufacturers and traders, replacing the largely paper-based national ones. Competent authorities will have to check the central system, which contains all rejections, before issuing an import or export authorization. Member States will either adopt this electronic system, or integrate digital national ones into the ELS to ensure better supervision and sharing of information between authorities. The Commission will establish the ELS within two years, and member states will have four years to enter all the required data and connect their systems. Annual reporting In order to increase transparency, the EP negotiators ensured the request that the Commission compile an annual public report, based on national data, on the import and export of firearms for civilian use. The report should include, inter alia, the number of import and export authorizations granted, their customs value at EU level and the number of refusals and confiscations. EU signs and temporary movements The revised regulation would also make it mandatory for dealers and manufacturers to mark imported weapons and their essential components sold on the EU market. This will improve traceability and avoid so-called ghost guns, firearms reassembled with unmarked components. citation Bernd Lange (S&D, DE), Chairman of the Committee on International Trade and rapporteur, said: There are still insufficient controls on the import and export of handguns, ie pistols and rifles. For example, in Latin America, many illegal activities and shootings use pistols smuggled from Europe; the revision of the inadequate rules was overdue. For exports in particular, Parliament ensured that all firearms for civilian use would fall under the new rules and improved control mechanisms. The electronic monitoring system will also make the end use of firearms more transparent and traceable. As in Fixing double usethese mechanisms are key to guaranteeing transparency when trading sensitive goods and limiting misuse. Next steps Parliament and the Council will now have to give the final green light to the interim agreement. The Regulation will enter into force after it is published in the Official Journal of the EU. Background Following terrorist attacks in Europe over the past decade, and in an effort to fight organized crime more effectively, the Commission introduced, in October 2022, a PrOPOSAl to update the EU regulation on import, export and transit measures for firearms. Currently, there are around 35 million illegal firearms owned by civilians in the EU, corresponding to 56% of the estimated total firearms, and around 630 000 firearms are listed as stolen or lost in the Information System Schengen. according to to the Commission. There is no connection between the revision of this legislation and the export of firearms for military purposes to Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20240313IPR19328/deal-on-making-firearms-import-and-export-more-transparent-to-fight-trafficking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos