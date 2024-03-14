Art inspired by the arrival (or not) of the Anthropocene

Anthropocene or not Anthropocene, that was the question. And last week, a group of answered the international scientistsvoting against a proposal to declare the Anthropocene a new geological epoch to reflect how human activity has changed the planet.

The possible naming of the time period was the starting point for visual arts professor Kirsty Robertsons and curatorial students' end-of-year museum project and exhibition. meromictic.

The anchor point for the installation is Lake Crawford, a small body of water that formed in a limestone sinkhole near Milton, Ont. In 2023, the lake was selected by a subcommittee of International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) as the “golden oyster” that marks the beginning of the Anthropocene.

Crawford Lake is meromic, meaning that the layers of water within it do not mix, allowing sediment deposits to be preserved on the lake bed. Because of this, layers of sediment lie intact at the bottom of the lake, showing, among other things, evidence of human impact on the world in a layer of radioactive plutonium from nuclear weapons tests – the marker that is placed represents the moment when human impact is made visible in the layers (layers) of geological data.

Robertson, director of museum and curatorial studies and Westerns Center for Sustainable Healing said the decision not to name a new geological era doesn't change the broader conversation her students hoped to inspire.

The Anthropocene is only understood in geological terms, she said. The exhibition is about the idea of ​​needing a language to talk about what is happening now and what that appropriate language might be. We look to artists for different types of approaches.

Micropaleontologist Francine McCarthy: “It depends on all of us”

Francine McCarthy, a micropaleontologist at Brock University in St. Louis. Catharines, Ont., and a voting member appointed by the ICS Anthropocene Working Groupwelcomes a variety of views on this topic.

I find it really rewarding to be in a field of research that isn't just a bunch of nerds like me and my colleagues, she said. There are people from the general public, the arts, the humanities and the social sciences who are all interested in this, which is good, because it's up to all of us to care about how we change our planet.

McCarthy visited West Tuesday, March 12, to tour the exhibit and talk about her work leading a team in collecting sediment from Crawford Lake through a process called freeze forming. This research was instrumental in selecting the site over 11 other possible sites as the location that best represents the boundary of the proposed Anthropocene, brought about by major changes to the Earth through human activity.

Regardless of the latest decision and its consequences, which McCarthy calls a ridiculous shame, she maintains that regardless of a line on the time scale, We are in the Anthropocene and acting accordingly is our only way forward.

Making an impact with a light footprint

It is our future actions that Robertsons students hope customers will consider when viewing meromictic. They brought together works by artists Janice Brant Kahehtoktha, Greg Curnoe (1936-1992), Simon Fuh, Stefan Herda, Lisa Hirmer, Tomonari Nishikawa, Nico Williams and visual arts professor Kelly Wood to explore human interactions with water, land, the air. earth, wood, stones and minerals.

The artists were a joy to work with and the students were amazing and very invested in the show, said Robertson, who also noted how support from the Westerns Strategic Priorities Fund and other sources helped the project run smoothly.

In keeping with the Center for Sustainable Curations' goal to create exhibits with a low carbon footprint, students were creative in designing the exhibit, reusing abandoned bike racks, styrofoam furniture packaging, and repurposed materials as exhibit infrastructure.

Instead of using a didactic vinyl wall sticker that provides information about the exhibit, Anneke Braam, Elizabeth Grayson, and Alexis Green hand-painted the exhibit description using paint colors made from natural materials, including ethically sourced mica, liquid of trees, Manitoulin maple syrup. gum arabic and natural pigments.

It took us 14 hours to paint the wall, Braam said. But it was worth it.

Bringing the show together was a really good exercise in sharing authority and a vision with each other and with the artists, said Michaela Yarmol-Matusiak, a fourth-year American cultural studies major and research major. As someone who wants to continue their journey in curatorial studies, this was a very affirming experience. Our goal was not to provide answers, it was to provoke questions and give people a moment where they can interact with different perspectives on something that has become part of the news in recent days.

Lauren Stoyles, a fourth-year history student, welcomed the opportunity to work with artists.

I've done a lot of historical museum work, but working on an art exhibit pushed me out of my comfort zone. I had no idea how it would all turn out, but I put a lot of faith in Dr. Robertson and also to the class. They brought so many different perspectives that I was so excited to see come together in this rewarding and exciting way.