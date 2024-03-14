Russia is trying to apply a veneer of legitimacy to its illegal presence in Ukraine: UK statement to OSCE





Thank you, Madam President. As we have said over and over in this room, the Russian attack on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state. Russian aggression began in 2014, when it illegally annexed Crimea. And we've seen Russia's attempts to grab more territory since its full-scale invasion began two years ago. Now, in the regions of Ukraine it claims to have annexed, Russia is holding its own presidential elections against the will of the Ukrainian people. This is another blatant attempt by Russia to apply a veneer of legitimacy to its illegal presence in Ukraine. And this is yet another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, principles that are central to the Helsinki Final Act, which Russia has torn to shreds. The UK echoes the ODIHR in strongly condemning Russia for holding its presidential elections in Ukraine, which is in breach of international law, including the UN Charter. To be perfectly clear, these so-called elections on the sovereign territory of Ukraine are illegal. Many of us highlighted last week what 10 years of Russian rule has done to the people of Crimea, and international reports paint a bleak picture of life in the territories temporarily under Russian control. Russia and its proxies have committed numerous violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of international human rights law. These include enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture, forced deportations and summary executions. Russia has tried to erase Ukrainian identity and language through forced passporting and the imposition of Russian law, media, education and currency. Russia has also taken further steps to manipulate the demography of these regions through internal migration of the Russian population. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian population is relentlessly oppressed and forced to leave. In this environment of fear and intimidation, Ukrainians are now expected to participate in these sham elections. Russia has no legitimate basis for any such action on the territory of Ukraine. There have already been reports of door-to-door visits by armed forces forcing residents to vote. The UK has been clear, we will never recognize Russia's attempts to consolidate its illegal control over Ukrainian territory, which is in breach of the UN Charter. We will not recognize the results of any fake referendum or election. Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea are all part of Ukraine. Holding fake elections in these regions will not change this fact. The UK will continue to speak up for the freedom and democratic will of the people of Ukraine, who are bravely resisting Russian aggression in pursuit of an independent and sovereign Ukraine. Madam President, Russia must follow international law and commitments within and outside its borders. The United Kingdom does not question Russia's right to hold presidential elections on its sovereign territory, but Ukraine is not sovereign Russian territory. We echo ODIHR's concerns about Russia's failure to invite OSCE observers to its elections. This is contrary to the promises he has made to all of us here. The only path to peace is if Russia ceases its illegal war, withdraws all military forces and equipment from Ukraine, and respects the will of the Ukrainian people for a fully independent and democratic Ukraine. Thank you.

