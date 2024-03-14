Increased capability for UK global military operations as contract for new Chinooks confirmed





14 state-of-the-art Chinook helicopters to provide versatile heavy lift capability over twice the range of a standard Chinook.

The program has now been confirmed to bring around £151 million of additional investment to the UK economy.

The UK companies will produce critical components for the production and maintenance of helicopters. Britain's heavy lift capability will be strengthened with the purchase of 14 Extended Range Chinooks (CH47-ER), which will inject around £151m into the UK economy. The new Chinooks significantly improve the UK's strategic mobility with its ability to operate in challenging environments. From the desert to the arctic, the helicopter has twice the range of a standard Chinook and is capable of air-to-air refueling, with the ability to carry up to 55 personnel or 10,000 kg of cargo. With a top speed of 300 kilometers per hour, the new helicopters will have a number of new capabilities, including an advanced digital cockpit and a modernized airframe to increase stability and survivability. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced the commitment to proceed with the contract after meeting with crew members from one of the Chinooks in the Royal Air Force's existing fleet. Through successful negotiations between the Ministry of Defense's procurement arm – Defense Equipment and Support – and the US Government, the UK has reduced costs for elements of the program by more than £300 million, ensuring value for money while provides our armed forces with advanced heavy lifting. ability. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said: The acquisition of these Chinook helicopters will mark an important milestone in our efforts to modernize and increase the agility of the UK Armed Forces, cementing our ability to respond with speed to situations and threats across the globe. The Chinook is one of our most iconic aircraft, having operated in every major conflict since the Falklands War. Delivering this deal not only enhances our capabilities, but will boost UK industry and capabilities. The Defense Secretary also visited Poland yesterday and met with his counterpart to discuss international support for Ukraine and made a further visit to meet British troops currently training in Poland. As part of the deal, UK companies will also produce critical components for the production and maintenance of Chinooks, supporting jobs in areas such as aeronautics and electrical power, supporting skills development and the wider industry in United Kingdom. Beyond Chinook, the governments extensive negotiations with the United States have helped to include critical reforms in the law that will benefit the UK. These laws will increase the speed and predictability of military procurement by the United States going forward, and strengthen joint partnerships like AUKUS through technology sharing.

