News: DIANA, NATO's innovation accelerator, doubles the size of its transatlantic network, 14-Mar-2024





On Thursday (March 14, 2024), NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) announced a major expansion of its transatlantic network of accelerator sites and test centers.

DIANAs network will now consist of 23 accelerator sites (up from 11) and 182 test centers (up from 90) in 28 Allied countries, increasing DIANAs capacity to support innovators from across the Alliance as they develop their technologies. Addressing the media at NATO headquarters on Thursday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the addition of the new countries. They will focus on solving some of our biggest defense and security challenges and sharpening our technological edge in areas ranging from Artificial Intelligence and cyber, to 5G, hypersonics and autonomous systems, he said. DIANA-affiliated accelerators provide world-class training, funding and commercial advice to program beneficiaries, while the test center network provides access to state-of-the-art testing facilities. Part of DIANA's strength is our unique transatlantic network of talent hubs and innovation leaders working towards a common goal, said Professor Deeph Chana, Managing Director of DIANA. The breadth and diversity of partners in the DIANAs network will accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions for defense, security and peace. Last November, 44 companies were selected from over 1,300 applicants to join the DIANAs accelerator program. The group of innovators was selected to address specific challenges in energy resilience, underwater sensing and surveillance, and secure information sharing. The 44 companies are currently following a detailed curriculum provided by the accelerator's five pilot sites as they develop their proposed technological solutions to the identified challenges. DIANA is also brokering connections with the wider allied innovation ecosystem including investors and end users. DIANA was established in 2022 to ensure that NATO leverages the best of dual-use innovation for transatlantic defense and security. DIANA provides companies with the resources, networks and guidance to develop deep technologies to solve critical defense and security challenges, from operating in denied environments to addressing threats to our collective resilience. Accelerators and test centers are connected elements in the DIANA network and are named after their country. The new web pages will go live in the coming months. For more information including a interactive map of the extended network – visit DIANA's website: www.diana.nato.int

