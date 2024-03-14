ODEP News Roundup, International COVID Awareness Day Special Edition





Dear friends and supporters of ODEP, In honor of International COVID-19 Awareness Day on March 15, this special issue of ODEP News Brief shares resources to help employers understand the lingering Covid and support affected workers so they can stay in work or return to work when they are ready. Right around this time four years ago, the nature of everyday life was turned upside down by COVID-19. Although the public health emergency declaration ended last year, the impact of the pandemic will be felt for years to come by many people, including those who had the virus and now experience long-term Covid or related conditions. Many people experiencing long-term Covid are valued members of America's workforce, and the US Department of Labor (DOL) through the Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) is committed to supporting them . Sincerely, Taryn M. Williams

Assistant Secretary

Office of Disability Employment Policy

US Department of Labor Supporting employees with prolonged COVID: A guide for employers The guide “Supporting Employees with Long COVID” by the Employers' Disability Inclusion Assistance and Resource Network (EARN) and the ODEP-funded Job Accommodation Network (JAN) addresses the basics of Long COVID, including intersectionality his with mental health and usual workplace support for various symptoms. It also explores employers' responsibilities to provide reasonable accommodations and answers frequently asked questions about prolonged Covid and employment, including questions about remote work and time off. Accommodation and Compliance: Long Covid The ODEP-funded Job Accommodation Network (JAN)'s Long-Term COVID Accommodation and Compliance website helps employers and employees understand strategies for supporting long-term Covid workers. Topics include long-standing Covid in the context of disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), specific accommodation ideas based on work-related limitations or functions, common situations and solutions, and questions to consider when effective accommodations for employees with prolonged Covid are identified. Find this and other long-form COVID resources from JAN, below: Prolonged Covid, Disability and Underserved Communities: Recommendations for Employers Case Study Brief “Prolonged Covid, Disability and Underserved Communities” synthesizes an extensive review of documents, literature and data sources, conducted by the Disability Inclusion Resource and Employer Assistance Network (EARN) funded by ODEP on the impact of Long COVID on employment, with a focus on demographic differences. It also outlines recommended actions that organizations can take to create a supportive and inclusive workplace culture for people with prolonged COVID-19, particularly those with disabilities who belong to other historically underserved groups. Extended accommodations for COVID and workplace disabilities The policy brief Long-Term Accommodations for COVID and Disability in the Workplace explores the long-term impact of COVID on the workforce and provides examples of policy actions that various states are taking to help affected people stay in work or come back when they are ready. It was developed by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as part of its involvement in ODEP's State Exchange on Employment and Disability (SEED) initiative. Understanding and Addressing Workplace Challenges Related to Prolonged Covid The report “Understanding and Addressing the Workplace Challenges Related to Prolonged Covid” summarizes themes and highlights from a national ePolicyWorks online dialogue through which members of the public were invited to share their experiences and insights about workplace challenges presented by Long Covid. The dialogue took place during the summer of 2022 and was organized by ODEP and other DOL agencies in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Surgeon General. A personal story of long exposure to COVID and disability In the podcast “A Personal Story of Prolonged COVID Disclosure and Disability,” Pam Bingham, senior program manager for Intuit's Tech Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team, shares her personal experience of navigating prolonged symptoms of COVID at work. The segment was produced by the ODEP-funded Partnership for Employment and Accessible Technology (PEAT) as part of its ongoing “Future of Work” podcast series. Working with long covid The fact sheet “Working with Prolonged Covid” published by ODEP shares strategies for supporting workers with Prolonged Covid, including accommodations for common symptoms and resources for further guidance and assistance with specific situations. COVID-19: Long-term symptoms This DOL motion chart informs workers with prolonged Covid that they may be eligible for temporary or long-term support to help them stay at work or return to work when they are ready, and shares where they can find relevant assistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dol.gov/agencies/odep/publications/news-brief/20240314 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos