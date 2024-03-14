Saline and Dexters call to host international students





An international opportunity is knocking for the Saline and Dexter families. Educatius, the international student exchange program, is looking for families who wish to embark on the unique adventure of hosting international students for the academic year 2024-2025. With students coming from Spain to Vietnam, local families have the opportunity to open their homes, share their way of life and make lifelong connections. We are looking for four families in Saline, with the hope of finding more that could be emergency families should the need arise, explains Local Educatius Coordinator Jyl Barnett Nolan. For Dexter, we currently have one student, but we hope to have at least five there. We need at least five families for Dexter as well. Among the incoming students is Elia from Spain, an incoming student at Saline who has an interest in marine biology, travel and skiing. Linnea from Sweden is working a dual career as a professional chef and water polo player and will be a Junior at Saline. Also joining Saline as Juniors are Laura from Brazil, who is interested in medicine, and Siao (Molly) from Taiwan, with pursuits in music, reading and travel. Dexter High School will welcome Thu (Do) from Vietnam as a senior, an enthusiast of games, football and quality time with loved ones. Educatius offers a monthly stipend of $400 to host families to subsidize hosting costs and extends a $200 bonus for referrals that lead to a successful host placement. With over two decades of experience in facilitating cultural exchange programs and placing students in high-quality educational environments, Educatius has established partnerships in over ten countries with government endorsements across Asia, Latin America and Brazil. Families in Saline and Dexter interested in opening their homes and hearts to these international students are encouraged to contact Jyl Barnett Nolan at [email protected] Visit https://www.educatius.org/

for more information.

