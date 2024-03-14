Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on New Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer > US Department of Defense > Release





Today, I am pleased to announce that Dr. Radha Plumb will serve as the next Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence. Currently serving as Deputy Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Dr. Plumb has worked to address pressing acquisition issues related to the DoD, including building and maintaining a robust national security industrial base and supply chain.

The strategic value of information for decision-making is critical to our warfighters and our industry partners, which is why the Department established the CDAO in order to meet the challenges of the 21st century while operating within a rapidly changing technological landscape. There is no doubt that the technical expertise and strategic acumen of Dr. Plumb will enhance CDAO's innovation efforts and help accelerate DoD's adoption of data, analytics and AI to generate decision-making advantages from the boardroom to the battlefield.

I want to thank Dr. Craig Martell for ably serving as the inaugural Chief Digital and AI Officer. I am grateful for his willingness to step out of the commercial sector these past few years to contribute his talents to public service. Craig and the entire CDAO team had a monumental task to bring together the diverse talents and cultures of four organizations to advance data, AI and analytics for our national security and deliver tangible results in a short amount of time. Dr. Martell and the CDAO team have achieved these goals, and his work will have a lasting impact on how the Department approaches every data- and AI-driven task. Dr. Plumb will step down from her current role of Deputy Secretary and assume the position of CDAO, effective April 8, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3706700/secretary-of-defense-lloyd-j-austin-iii-statement-on-the-new-chief-digital-and/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos