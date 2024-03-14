NATO enlargement DIANA – GOV.UK





DIANAs network has doubled in size to more than 200 affiliated sites.

A further five UK test centers have now joined the transatlantic network.

The new accelerator sites and test centers will increase DIANA's capacity to support innovators from across the Alliance as they develop their technologies. Today NATO DIANA celebrates another milestone by announcing the expansion of its transatlantic network of test centers and accelerator sites. DIANA's footprint will now include 23 accelerator sites (up from 11) and 182 test centers (up from 90) in 28 allied countries. The new accelerator sites and test centers will increase both the capacity to support innovators and the technical expertise available to them in a wide range of disciplines. These will provide companies within the program with expert advice and access to test and prove their technologies in specialist environments. DIANA-affiliated accelerators offer specialized business acceleration programs for groups of start-up companies, while the test center network provides these companies with access to state-of-the-art testing facilities. The five UK locations selected for the DIANA test center network are: National Physical Laboratory (NPL) NPL is a world-leading center of excellence providing cutting-edge measurement, science, engineering and technology to support prosperity and quality of life in the UK. Digital catapult The Digital Catapult accelerates the adoption of cutting-edge digital technology to benefit the UK by breaking down barriers, de-risking innovation, opening markets and responsibly shaping the products, services and experiences of the future. Catapult of satellite applications The Satellite Applications Catapult is at the heart of the satellite services revolution, driving the uptake of space technology and applications to shape and support tomorrow's world. High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVMC) Founded and supported by Innovate UK, the High Value Manufacturing Catapult is a network of seven research and innovation centers working with government, industry and academia to commercialize cutting-edge research. T3E Test, Training and Evidence Assessment describes the services provided under the Long Term Partnership Agreement (LTPA) contract between QinetiQ and the UK Ministry of Defence. This includes 15 MOD land, sea and air ranges and specialist test facilities, as well as the provision of specialist technical expertise and support services. Background DIANA works with start-ups, scale-ups and spin-outs from across the Alliance, supporting them with funding, training and commercial advice, as well as access to a wide network of investors and industry.

DIANAs accelerator program is designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world of deep, dual-use technology innovation. It provides a comprehensive curriculum during a six-month boot camp.

