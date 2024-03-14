Help build more homes, faster in Barrie

With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing the way cities allow housing to be built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher-density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we'll get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Barrie announced they reached an agreement to accelerate more than 680 housing units over the next three years. This work will help drive the construction of 4,100 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF), will provide over $25.6 million to eliminate barriers to faster building the housing we need. The Barries Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives such as allowing four units across the city, making city-owned land available for affordable housing, helping stalled developments that already have planning approvals get planning permission by offering incentives and expanding the City's Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan to include forgivable loans for secondary apartments.

HAF is helping to cut red tape and speed up at least 100,000 new permitted homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to more than 750,000 new permitted homes for people in cities , cities and Indigenous communities across Canada. over the next decade. It requires innovative action plans from local governments and, once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely construction of new homes, as well as additional funding after results are delivered. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which may include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians, and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to continue building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

We were proud to partner with Barrie under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This ambitious new deal will help fast-track more than 680 homes over the next three years and 4,100 homes over the next decade. Working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners and all levels of government, we're helping to build more homes for Canadians at prices they can afford. The Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister for Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The City of Barrie is uniquely positioned to excel in our housing goals, committing to 4,100 housing starts. We express our gratitude to the Government of Canada for recognizing our significant progress and leadership in addressing the national housing shortage, a challenge we have experienced firsthand in Barrie. We are committed to maximizing the impact of every dollar given to ensure Barrie residents have access to permanent, accessible and affordable housing options that match the pace of our city's rapid growth. Mayor Alex Nuttall, City of Barrie

Fast facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Mayor Alex Nuttall, City of Barrie.

Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion Government of Canada initiative that will run until 2026-27.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82 billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. of Map of housing financing initiatives shows the affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 30, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those most in need, including the elderly, indigenous peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional information:

Information about this notice:

