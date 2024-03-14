Bookings for HAF sessions over the Easter holidays are now direct from Southend-on-Sea City Council

School-age children and young people who receive free school meals on benefits can enjoy Easter fun with the Holiday Activities and Meals (HAF) programme.

From Thursday 14th March, parents and carers will be sent an E-voucher from their school by email or text containing a unique code that can be used to book their children into sessions for the Easter holidays. Sessions run from Tuesday 2nd April to Friday 12th April.

Providers in Southend-on-Sea are ready to accept bookings for Easter sessions from Thursday 14 March. To view participating providers and book sessions directly, parents and carers will need to visit dedicated HAF section on the Livewell Southend website.

Children and young people who receive free school meals on benefits are eligible to take part in the program and families can book up to four sessions and attend one club each day.

Councilor Helen Boyd, cabinet member for children's services, education and learning, said: “I am delighted that we are once again able to offer suitable families extra support over the Easter holidays.

“In addition, I am delighted that we can also offer holiday activities this year as the Department for Education grant funding continues until 2025.

“We understand that the school holidays can present additional challenges and I urge families to only book sessions they can attend so that all eligible children can benefit. The program offers great support and gives children and young people access to fun activities and healthy food during the school holidays.

“I hope that eligible families will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity for their children and book them into sessions to keep them healthy, active and entertained.”

If you think your child or young person is eligible and you do not receive your E-Voucher, please contact your child's school or email the HAF team.