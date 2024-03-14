International
Free holiday club seats with holiday food and entertainment this Easter
Published: Thursday, March 14, 2024
Kids can get free club holiday places over the Easter break as holiday food and fun returns to Royal Greenwich.
Our popular activity scheme is back for half-time, giving parents and carers a well-earned break while the kids get stuck into everything from football to arts and crafts, at no cost to families!
Through Holiday Food and Fun, children who qualify for free school meals in conjunction with benefits qualify for free places at holiday camps across the borough.
Cllr Matt Morrow, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “The last thing we want for families is to worry about what to do during the school holidays, so Holiday Food and Fun is here to help.
“Our holiday programs offer something for everyone, and also include a daily healthy lunch. Check our website to find your nearest camp and register today!
“We also offer free lunches in libraries during the school holidays – no questions asked. Just get up and get in!”
Free holiday club seats are available from Tuesday 2 April to Friday 12 April 2024.
Free packed lunches will also be provided to any child who wants one during the holidays. Libraries across the county offer healthy, nutritious, no-fuss, no-fuss food.
Find out more about Holiday Food and Entertainment
Funding for Holiday Food and Entertainment comes from the Holiday Food and Activities Fund.
