DVIDS – News – International Women's Day panel takes center stage at Presidio of Monterey

MONTEREY PRESIDIO, Calif. (March 14, 2024) — In celebration of this year's International Women's Day, the 517th Training Groups Torch Athena team hosted a panel discussion and invited Monterey area civilians, military personnel and spouses.

Featured panelists included Col. Anna Voyne, Capt. Saleha Jabeen, Master Sgt. Alison Middleton-Althoff, Leah Graham and Mayda Cruz.

Capt. Lindsey Franceschi, probation officer with the 517th Training Group, moderated the discussion and provided the panelists with topical questions. In response, the panelists shared insights about their personal and professional journeys as working women in the military community.

Discussion topics included the challenges faced, achievements and value of diversity and inclusion in the armed forces. The panelists introduced themselves and shared what the empowerment and inclusion of women in the workplace means to them.

I happen to be in the organization with about 7%-8% fewer women on a good day, said Voyne, the commanding officer of the US Marine Corps Detachment at the Presidio of Monterey. It's really about building strong teams and surrounding yourself with strong people who challenge you. I am better because I have a staff of great men and women and I learn from them every day. It's important to have a variety of people around you because there are things you might not see from where you're standing, and everyone's perspective matters.

Several panelists offered advice for women working in a male-dominated culture. Middleton-Altoff, the senior enlisted leader of the 314th Training Squadron, spoke at length about the importance of men and women participating in the changes that are needed.

It's a culture that we're all responsible for creating, so at some point, maybe when [my young daughter] joins the Air Force, we won't need a women's empowerment panel and there won't be a dichotomy between how men and women are treated in the military, Middleton-Altoff said.

Leah Graham, director of technical training with Training Group 517, said that while preparing for the panel discussion she became curious to know what the research had to say about the benefits of women in leadership.

Organizations led by women have statistically higher rates of employee engagement and retention, Graham said. Fortune 500 companies with a large presence of women in senior management make 10% more profit every year, which is quite significant.

In addition to aligning with good leaders and taking every opportunity to expose yourself to new challenges and learn more, Graham advised women to think about ways they can show up differently.

I think one of the most dangerous behaviors is actually not asking for what you want, what you need and what you deserve, Graham said. Many times we [as women] they socialize so that they don't take up so much space, don't talk too much. This is something we can do something about. I advise you to think and know what you need, talk about what you deserve, because if you don't, how can you expect someone else to?

Several of the panelists reiterated the importance of learning more about yourself and gaining confidence. Capt. Jabeen, a US Air Force chaplain and the only female Muslim in the DOJ since March 2024, said she often shares her experiences.

All of us can be a minority in one way or another in this life, Jabeen said. So know that you are there for a reason and ask: What is my purpose? Many voices will come in, invest time in knowing who you are, what your voice is.

Mayda Cruz, an associate professor of Spanish at the Defense Language Institute's Foreign Language Center, affirmed the contributions of her fellow panelists. Be authentic, be yourself. You don't have to pretend just to fit in. You don't need to pretend anything. Be who you are.

Torch Athena is a US Air Force women's initiative program focused on educating, inspiring and empowering female Airmen at the Air Education and Training Command. One of the organizers of the events, and the 517th torch that Athena leads, is Tech. Sgt. Debbie Floyd.

The Torch Athena program has given me an amazing opportunity to connect with other strong women leaders here in Monterey, said Floyd. I have even had the opportunity to help guide some of my peers, and that has been very empowering. I am proud of the program we are creating within the 17th Training Wing and at the Presidio of Monterey. I hope that the attendees of this event learned something from the panelists and that our younger service members saw themselves sitting in those panelist seats and left with a renewed sense of community and inspired to take on leadership roles during their entire career.