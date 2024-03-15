Global oil demand to rise amid Red Sea shipping disruptions: IEA | Oil and gas news





The International Energy Agency says the shipping disruptions provide a short-term boost to the oil market with demand at 1.3 million barrels per day.

Global oil demand is forecast to rise more than expected due to the growing fuel needs of ships moving away from the Red Sea amid attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels and a brighter economic outlook in the United States, the agency said. International Energy Agency (IEA). In its monthly oil report released on Thursday, the Paris-based agency made a 110,000 barrel per day (bpd) upward revision in global oil demand from its previous forecast, after attacks by Yemen's Houthi-linked Iran in the Red Sea delayed supplies. The IEA said world oil demand is now forecast to rise by 1.3 million barrels per day this year. Disruptions to international trade routes in the wake of unrest in the Red Sea are lengthening shipping distances and leading to faster ship speeds, increasing demand for bunker, the agency said, using a term for ships' fuel needs. The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international merchant ships since mid-November over Israel's war in Gaza, disrupting global trade along a route that accounts for about 15 percent of the world's shipping traffic, forcing firms to change route to longer and more expensive journeys. around southern Africa. Outages meant about 1.9 billion barrels of oil were at sea at the end of last month, the IEA said, nearly the highest since the COVID pandemic. Longer lines boosted demand for fuel and Singapore's tanker loading reached an all-time high. But the agency warned that easing post-pandemic turbulence and a cloudy economic outlook will weigh on demand, even as shipping disruptions provide a short-term boost. The global economic slowdown acts as an additional barrier to diesel use, as do improvements in vehicle efficiency and the expansion of the electric vehicle fleet, he said. Growth will continue to be heavily skewed towards non-OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] countries, even as China's dominance gradually fades. Growth in recent oil demand is expected to slow from 1.7 million bpd in 2023 to 620,000 bpd in 2024, the IEA said. Annual demand growth remains significantly lower than in 2023, when it reached 2.3 million barrels per day, as a result of increased energy efficiency and the use of electric vehicles. Total demand is forecast to reach 103.2 million bpd in 2024 compared to 101.8 million bpd last year. If the OPEC+ producer bloc maintains voluntary cuts until 2024, the IEA said it sees the market in a slight deficit rather than a surplus, adding that oil prices were capped in early March as the market priced in the last announcement landing. Increased oil supply from non-OPEC+ oil countries will continue to significantly eclipse oil demand, the IEA added. After the report, oil prices extended gains on Thursday. Brent crude futures LCOc1 for May were up 72 cents, or 0.86 percent, at $84.75 a barrel by 10:21 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery rose 83 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $80.55. While the IEA's view of the global oil balance is still more than a country mile away from OPEC's forecast, this report does nothing to dampen the developing mood, said analyst Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/14/global-oil-demand-to-grow-amid-red-sea-shipping-disruptions-iea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos