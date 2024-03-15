Stratford gets almost $5 million to build more homes faster





Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is investing almost $5 million to help the town of Stratford, PEI, fast-track the construction of 180 housing units over the next three years. The funding, announced on Thursday by Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden, will help the city reduce development timelines, remove fees for affordable housing developments and rezon land within Stratford. “This will create a lasting change in the way homes are built here and reduce the barriers that slow us down when we are trying to build new homes,” said MacAulay, on behalf of federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser. The money comes from the $4 billion Housing Acceleration Fund, which is being distributed across Canada to build 100,000 new homes in the next three years and 750,000 in the next decade. Mayor Steve Ogden says the funding will add to what has already been done during the Shape Stratford project. (Shane Hennessey/CBC) MacAulay says the status quo is not solving PEI's housing crisis and that the investments being made now are similar to what the Canadian government did after World War II. “The Government of Canada stepped in then and built a lot of houses, and we'll be doing that now for the next few years,” he said. “There is a lot of immigration, a lot of homeless people. “We need the people. We need the homes.” 'Options for everyone' The city will create pre-approved design plans for townhouses and multiplexes, and an electronic permitting system will be put in place to help streamline the application process. “Stratford is an exciting place to be right now, and we look forward to watching our community continue to grow, both on the residential and commercial fronts,” Ogden said. “We have an infrastructure gap … and we look forward to seeing that gap close.” The mayor said the money will also help to make progress in Form Stratford the housing supply project, which included $1.1 million from CMHC, aimed to find solutions to barriers around the creation of new housing supply. “Hopefully it will give everybody a place a decent place to live,” Ogden said. “People working the minimum wage, and also people in the 'missing middle,' as they call it, people who have been priced out of the market until now. This will allow options for everyone.” Stratford has led the region in population growth for two of the last three census periods, Ogden said. “It's a fast-growing community,” he said. “We've doubled in size since we formed in 1995. We were five small rural communities [with] 4,500 people, and now we are approaching 12,000”. The mayor said the city needs 4,500 new homes built by 2030 to be able to accommodate that growth. Ogden said the work has already begun and the next steps include creating a formal strategy for the coming years.

