Supporting internationally educated nurses joining the Canadian health workforce





March 14, 2024 | Ottawa, Ontario | Health Canada Today, Yasir Naqvi MP, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honorable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced more than $388,000 in additional funding for the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) National Nurse Residency Program. . As the largest group of regulated health professionals in Canada with more than 450,000 members, nurses are critical to Canada's health care system. Nurses are facing unprecedented challenges that affect their work and the patients they care for. It's important that we support Canada's health workers and get more workers into the health care system, faster. This investment will support the integration of internationally educated nurses (IENs) into Canada's health care system. Through initiatives such as a pilot IEN mentoring program, this will provide healthcare organizations, staff nurses working with IENs and newly hired IENs with the support and tools needed to build better teams health care strengths. This funding will also support workshops and training for IENs entering the Canadian nursing workforce and their mentors to provide IENs with the support they need to effectively integrate into the Canadian health workforce . This is in addition to $2.4 million in Government of Canada funding for CASN announced in April 2023 to support the implementation and evaluation of a National Nurse Residency Program to support newly graduated registered nurses (RNs) by helping them manage effectively transitioning from the classroom to the workplace. The Government of Canada recently announced the release of Nursing Retention Toolkit: Improving the Work Lives of Nurses in Canada, which is a resource created by nurses for nurses, to help employers and health authorities across the country improve nurse retention. This is part of the government's overall efforts to support all health workers, including IENs, across the country. The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories and key nursing partners to identify and implement solutions so that nurses across Canada can continue their critical work to keep Canadians healthy and safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2024/03/supporting-internationally-educated-nurses-joining-the-canadian-health-workforce.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos