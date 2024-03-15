EU health data space to support patients and research Atualidade





The provisional political agreement on a European Health Data Space (EHDS), reached early on Friday by the Belgian Parliament and Presidency of the Council, outlines that patients will be able to access their personal health data electronically across the different EU healthcare systems. The bill also gives health professionals access to their patients' records, based strictly on what is necessary for a given treatment, and patients will also be able to download their health records free of charge. Electronic health records (EHR) will include patient summaries, electronic prescriptions, medical images and laboratory results (so-called primary use). Each country will establish national health data access services based on MyHealth@EU platform. The law will also create a European electronic health data exchange format and outline rules for data quality, security and interoperability of EHR systems to be monitored by national market surveillance authorities.

Sharing data for the common good with safeguards EHDS will allow for anonymized or pseudonymized health data, including health data, clinical trials, pathogens, health claims and reimbursements, genetic data, public health registry information, health records, and care resource information. health, expenses and financing, to be allocated for public interest. purposes (so-called secondary use). These reasons will include research, innovation, policy making, education and patient safety goals. Sharing of data for advertising or evaluating insurance claims is prohibited. During the negotiations, MEPs ensured that secondary use would not be allowed in relation to decisions on labor markets (including job offers), lending conditions and other types of discrimination or profiling.

Stronger safeguards for sensitive data The law ensures that patients will have a say in how their data is used and accessed. They must be informed whenever their data is accessed and will have the right to request or correct inaccurate data. Patients will also be able to object to healthcare professionals accessing their data for primary use, unless this is necessary to protect the vital interests of the data subject or another person. The MPs ensured the right of patients to opt out of secondary use, with certain exceptions for purposes of public interest, policy-making or statistics, and protection for intellectual property rights and trade secrets when relevant data is shared for secondary use. National data protection authorities will monitor the implementation of health data access rights and will be empowered to issue fines in case of deficiencies.

quotas Tomislav Sokol (EPP, Croatia), co-rapporteur of the Environment Committee, said: The European Health Data Space will put citizens in control of their health data by providing a secure framework for storing and accessing health data. their personal health records that will be accessible anywhere in the EU – improving health care at national and cross-border level. The EHDS will also facilitate the responsible sharing of health data with researchers – boosting research and innovation in the EU and ensuring the development of new treatments. Annalisa Tardino (ID, Italy), co-rapporteur of the Committee on Civil Liberties, said: EHDS will contribute to the provision of state-of-the-art healthcare for patients everywhere in the EU. We have managed to include in the text significant reinforcements regarding the protection of sensitive personal data, in particular the possibility for patients to choose both the primary and secondary uses of their health data. In this regard, the parliament's mandate was stronger and offered even more safeguards, but most LIBE political groups consider that the final agreement strikes a balance between the exchange of health data for treatment and life-saving research, and the protection of privacy of our citizens.

Next steps The interim agreement still needs to be formally approved by both institutions before it becomes law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20240304IPR18765/eu-health-data-space-to-support-patients-and-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

