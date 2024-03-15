



Thousands of people in the UK are deemed unable to work every month because of mental health problems, figures show. According to official figures published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), at least 20,000 claims for incapacity benefit are for mental health problems accounting for more than two-thirds of the total. Previous figures have shown that mental health and learning disabilities are among the main contributors to disability benefits, which are paid regardless of whether someone can work. But until now, there was no such data on disability benefits paid through universal credit when people struggle to work. DWP figures show 2 million people are receiving universal credit health benefits, an increase of 400,000 in a year, with 69% of them judged unfit for any work. Of all assessments made in the past two years, 69% involved mental and behavioral disorders. Back and joint problems were cited in 48% of claims, while nerve diseases such as chronic pain and metabolic problems such as diabetes and obesity were each cited in 15%. Heart disease and other circulatory problems and digestive diseases were mentioned in more than 20% of cases. Cancers and some terminal illnesses are thought to be underrepresented in the data, which does not yet cover all claims. Claimants have an average of 2.7 health conditions, prompting experts to warn that there is no quick fix to a rising benefits bill as a result of increasingly complex illnesses. Officials emphasize that the data do not distinguish which is the main cause of the disease. Christopher Rocks, from the Health Foundation think tank, said the data reinforces the growing importance of mental health in people's ability to work. Ill health is driving the rise of people on out-of-work benefits and having a significant impact on the economy, he said, calling for tailored support rather than government crackdowns on jobseekers. Some recent government measures are a step in the right direction, but they could grow and go further, he said. However, measures that limit benefit entitlement for people with health conditions that limit work risk being counterproductive. Nil Gzelgn, from mental health charity Mind, said the data highlighted the acute need for mental health support, citing 1.9 million people on NHS mental health treatment waiting lists. People would like to work if they had access to the mental health support they need, but that support just isn't there, she said. People should be offered tailored support from experts if they want to return to work, not threats of losing what little money they currently have to live on. A DWP spokesman said: Our landmark welfare reforms will reduce the number of people placed on the top tier of disability benefits by over 370,000 and instead give them personalized support, while guaranteeing Our to work will enable people to try work without fear of losing their benefits.

