B2Gold – A top international producer of low cost gold





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) today filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the SEC's Annual Report on Form 40 -F for the year ended December 31, 2023. This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, Audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Shareholders of B2Gold may obtain a complete copy of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, free of charge, upon request. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/. Additionally, B2Gold announces the submission of an updated Technical Report (“Technical Report”) for the Fekola Complex located in Mali. The Technical Report, entitled “Fekola Complex Technical Report, Mali, NI 43-101” has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has an effective date of December 31, 2023. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.com



and under the Company's profile on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's website at



www.sec.gov/EDGAR



. About B2Gold

B2Gold is a top international low-cost gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today B2Gold has gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia and Finland. ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”





President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 [email protected] Cherry De Geer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 [email protected]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.b2gold.com/news/b2gold-files-form-40-f-and-supporting-documentation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos