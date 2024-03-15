US Space Forces Indo-Pacific Executes Cobra Gold 2024 > United States Space Forces > View Article





U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific is taking a giant step forward in multi-domain integration by leading the U.S. space participation in joint exercise Cobra Gold 24 in Thailand, February 27-March 8. For the first time, over 33 nations worked and trained together in space, in the air and on land, setting a new standard for multinational space operations. “Four years ago, Cobra Gold had no participation in space,” said Capt. Jarrett Jordan, a SPACEFOR-INDOPAC exercise planner. “This year, it became one of the most powerful multinational space exercises in the world.” The Space Force Guardians used long-standing relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to stage one of Asia's premiere military exercises. Now in its 43rd iteration, Cobra Gold brings together experts and leaders from across the region to learn from each other and grow through challenging scenarios. Of course, the concentrated presence of the region's best operators and strategists offers unique opportunities. “Cobra Gold gives us the opportunity to learn from our partners and develop new capabilities through combined integration,” said Jordan. “These engagements pay huge dividends when it comes to developing individual talent, and the relationships we build foster a lasting spirit of collaboration.” While Thailand and the US have a long history of working together as allies, the modern challenges to the Indo-Pacific security environment require new ways to address these issues. Extreme weather, inherent distances in the region, and challenges to the rules-based international order are becoming more widespread. Exercises like Cobra Gold prepare operators to integrate with domains they didn't have to consider before. “By exercising in exercises like Cobra Gold, participants can face challenges they may not get to see every day,” Jordan said. “By creating this new space game, Cobra Gold has become an even better place for joint and combined partnership that recognizes space as a contested domain.” As more regional players recognize the importance of space, efforts like these at Cobra Gold will only grow in importance. SPACEFOR-INDOPAC continues to expand its outreach efforts to allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, and plans are already underway for additional integration of space into other combined events. Each advances Guardian capabilities, creates stronger relationships with allies and partners, and helps support a free and open Indo-Pacific. Although this was the first time SPACEFOR-INDOPAC played in Cobra Gold, the experience had a profound impact on the Guardians involved. “Participating in Cobra Gold for the first time was a powerful reminder of the importance of our allies and partners,” said Jordan. “Integrating the training space as part of an incredible multinational team was a huge task, but it was worth it and we were able to succeed together.”

