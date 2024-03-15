International
Blog from our partners: Social Recipe Day in the county
Blog from our partners NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin / Integrated Care System
Today the impact of social prescribing, community groups and the organizations that support their work is being recognized as part of National Social Prescribing Day (Thursday 14 March 2024), an annual celebration of the effect social prescribing can have on health and wellbeing of people.
Many things that affect our health cannot be fixed with a medical prescription. Factors such as stress, unemployment, debt, loneliness, lack of early childhood education and support, unsafe housing and discrimination can affect our health. Talking to a social prescriber, identifying problems and making plans to change the circumstances that are affecting a person's health can make a real difference.
Kirsty Jarmana social prescriber working in Shropshire, has proudly shared some great insights below into her role this Social Prescribing Day and how this particular healthcare profession can help people who are dealing with difficult problems.
In short, social counselors are professionals who support people to become happier and healthier versions of themselves. In my day-to-day work, I help people organize their thoughts and problems into manageable, bite-sized chunks and prioritize them.
I provide a non-judgmental and safe space for people to be vulnerable and get the help they need for issues that are difficult for them. As I like to tell the people I work with, you can't pour from an empty cup.
I find that most people already know what they can do to help with their problems, such as trying to quit smoking or eating healthier. My work helps people become more aware of their responsibilities towards their health needs and be able to move forward in recognizing the changes that need to be made and being more aware of the choices they make for themselves.
One of the best things about an appointment with a social prescriber is that they are longer than the typical 10-minute doctor's appointment. We also provide ongoing support to people for up to three months, which helps us get to the root causes of people's problems and address them effectively.
For example, a person may come to me for help with weight loss, but I may notice that there is a mental health reason behind why they eat a certain way. If we can work on the root cause, I can suggest the most appropriate support and activities. It's also not a one-size-fits-all service, and they can always come back to us for more support.
The extra meeting time and ongoing support is also helpful when working with people with additional learning needs, anxiety or depression, as I can hold their hand while doing things like referral forms and offer extra support to 'help them take the first important steps.
I see people from all kinds of backgrounds dealing with a wide range of problems, from weight loss to money problems, to those experiencing loneliness or loss and needing someone to talk to. Each meeting is different and based on what the person needs, what is important to them and what support they may already have. All our work is person-centred and the person is at the center of what we do. In Shropshire, there is also a social prescription service for children and young people (aged 1118) where they can get similar support.
The best thing about social recipes is that there are many ways to get a date. A person can self-refer or ask for a referral from a member of staff at the GP surgery. In Shropshire, organizations and services, such as the fire and police services, can also refer people to us. For children and young people, their schools can make referrals.
Our links with a wide range of organizations across the area such as citizens councils, community links and the council are also invaluable. I am able to make referrals and guide people to those places for specialist support.
My job is incredibly rewarding, and knowing that Ive supported someone to make a positive difference in their life is an amazing feeling. I would encourage anyone who wants to find help with difficult problems to learn more.
In Shropshire, people can self-refer by calling 0345 678 9028 or email [email protected] with the subject line self-referral for social prescribing.
People can also get help by asking a member of staff at their GP surgery for a referral. Referrals can be made from other services, such as the police service, fire service or other NHS services (eg weight management). Click here for more information on Shropshire's social prescribing services.
In Telford and Wrekin, Telford Mind and Teldoc provide social prescribing services. People can also ask for a social prescribing referral from any member of staff at their GP practice.
Click here for more information on Telford Minds social prescribing services.
Click here for more information on Teldocs social prescription services.
For more information on extended healthcare teams, visit NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website.
