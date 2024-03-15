DouYu International Holdings Limited announces plan to implement ADS ratio change





WUHAN, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DO YOU) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) to the Company's common stock with a par value of 0.0001 USD per common share (each, one “common part,“and collectively, “Common shares“) from ten (10) ADSs representing one (1) Ordinary Share to one (1) ADS representing one (1) Ordinary Share (such change, “Changing the ADS report“). For holders of DouYu ADSs, this change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. There will be no change to DouYu's ordinary shares. No action is required by holders of non-certificated ADSs to effect the ADS Ratio Change, as the change will be effected on the books of the ADS depositary. Each fractional ADS will be sold and the net proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADSs will be distributed to the holders entitled thereto. The effect of the change in the ADS ratio on the trading price of ADSs on the Nasdaq Select Global Market is expected to occur at the open of business on March 28, 2024 (US Eastern Time). As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the price of the ADS is expected to increase proportionately, although the Company can give no assurance that the price of the ADS after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than ten times the price of the ADS before the change . About DouYu International Holdings Limited Headquartered in Wuhan, ChinaDouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DO YOU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile applications to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming, a wide range of video and graphic content, as well as opportunities to participate in events and community discussions. Nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through the integration of live streaming, videos, graphics and virtual communities with a primary focus on gaming, especially in eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and improve its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/. Safe Harbor Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the US Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's results of operations and Financial situation; the company's business strategies; general market conditions, in particular the live game streaming market; the Company's ability to retain and grow active and paying users; changes in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations and the economy in China and globally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to the Company; and assumptions based on or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “plan “, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “has/likely” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law. Investor Relations Contact IN China: Lingling Kong

DouYu International Holdings Limited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677 Andrea Guo

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677 IN United States: Nice brand

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-212-481-2050 Media Relations Contact Lingling Kong

DouYu International Holdings Limited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677 SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited

