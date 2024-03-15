What is the history of foreign intervention in Haiti? | Crime news

The proposal initially caused an uproar. In October 2022, then Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 senior officials called on the international community to send a specialized armed force to help combat the spread of gang violence in Haiti.

But Haiti has struggled with a long and fraught history of foreign involvement, and the prospect of a new wave of foreign intervention was met with skepticism.

Now, experts say public opinion is shifting in Haiti, as violence continues to escalate and Haiti's already weak government is on the verge of another shakeup.

In October 2022, most Haitians were against an international force, said Pierre Esperance, executive director of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights in Haiti (RNDDH). But today most Haitians will support him because the situation is worse and they feel there are no other options.

However, the history of international involvement in Haiti casts such a long shadow that it continues to be a divisive topic both among the Haitian people and among outside forces that may become involved.

A new level of crisis

Instability in Haiti entered a new chapter this week when Prime Minister Henry, an unelected official who has served as de facto president, announced plans to resign..

The announcement came after mounting international pressure, as well as threats from the gangs themselves. One of the country's most notorious gang leaders, Jimmy Barbecue Cherizier, told reporters that a civil war would break out unless the deeply unpopular Henry resigned.

Calls for an international force to intervene stem from the acute nature of the situation, Esperance and other experts told Al Jazeera.

Gang violence has forced more than 362,000 Haitians from their homes, mostly in and around the capital Port-au-Prince. The United Nations estimates that at least 34,000 of them have been displaced since the beginning of the year.

Armed groups have also taken control of roads and other vital arteries across the country, restricting the flow of supplies. With the high rate of poverty already causing malnutrition, the UN has warned that the country is at risk of famine.

Gangs control more than 95 percent of Port-au-Prince, Esperance said. Hospitals do not have supplies, there is not enough drinking water, supermarkets are almost empty. People stay at home because it's too dangerous.

Will Kenya take the lead?

With gang violence at crisis levels and the Haitian government in shambles, some Haitians are increasingly looking abroad for help.

An August poll released by business alliance AGERCA and consultancy DDG found that about 63 percent of Haitians supported the deployment of an international force to fight gangs.

An even larger 75 percent said the Haitian police needed international support to restore order.

But countries like the United States and Canada have balked at the prospect of leading such a force themselves, although they have offered to support other governments that might lead one.

In July 2023, Kenya announced would be willing to deploy forces to Haiti and potentially lead a multinational security mission.

The UN Security Council threw its support behind the initiative, approving the Kenyan-led mission. But the effort has since stalled, amid court challenges and other setbacks.

In January, a Kenyan court ruled that the deployment of forces to Haiti would be illegal and invalid. And just last Tuesday, Kenyan officials said they would halt any deployments to Haiti until a new government is in place.

Jonathan Katz, author of the book The Big Truck That Went By: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left Behind a Disaster, told Al Jazeera that the reluctance of the international community to lead a mission in Haiti is a testament to the history of weak. of past foreign interventions.

These countries are saying, We have to do this because we can't think of any other solution,” said Katz. But no one wants to do it themselves, because every single one of these interventions throughout Haiti's history has ended with significant egg on the face for everyone involved.

A direct colonial occupation

Since the early 1900s, there have been at least three direct interventions in Haiti, including a decades-long occupation by US forces.

That occupation lasted from 1915 to 1934 and was carried out in the name of restoring political stability after the assassination of then-president Vilbrun Guillaume Sam.

But during their time in Haiti, US forces oversaw widespread human rights abuses and the implementation of a corve, a system of forced labor sometimes compared to slavery.

Slavery was temporary though, said US civil rights leader James Weldon Johnson, writing for The Nation magazine in 1920.

Day or night, from the bosom of their families, from their small farms or while walking peacefully on country roads, Haitians were seized and taken by force to work for months in remote parts of the country.

American soldiers even removed substantial funds from the Haitian National Bank, sending them to New York.

This was a direct colonial occupation that began under US President Woodrow Wilson and lasted for five administrations, both Republican and Democratic, Katz said of the period. Subsequent occupations were carried out with varying degrees of direct and indirect.

A hand in Haitian politics

For example, the US would intervene again in Haitian politics during the Cold War, after supporting governments friendly to its interests in the name of anti-communism.

Positioning himself as an anti-communist leader after his election in 1957, Haitian President Francois Papa Doc Duvalier actively won US support even as he led a brutal campaign of state violence against his own people.

Despite Duvalier's suspicions, the US offered assistance: US Ambassador Robert Newbegin, for example, arrived in Port-au-Prince prepared to give the Duvaliers' administration approx. 12.5 million dollars only in 1960.

One estimate puts total US support for Haiti under Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude Baby Doc Duvalier, at $900 million. Meanwhile, the Duvaliers faced accusations of murder, torture and other violations.

The US also sent troops to intervene directly in Haiti. In 1994, for example, US President Bill Clinton sent a contingent of about 20,000 troops to restore Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power after he was ousted by the country's military in 1991.

This deployment ran parallel to a UN mission that ran from 1993 to 2000, also with US support.

In 2004, Aristide was once again ousted, but this time, the US encouraged him to resign, kicking him out of the country and sending troops to the island along with nations such as France and Chile.

This force was later replaced by the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti, known as MINUSTAH, which lasted from 2004 to 2017 and was led by the Brazilian military.

While MINUSTAH was tasked with increasing security, it soon faced accusations of committing rape and other atrocities against civilians. A massive cholera outbreak that killed more than 9,300 people was also traced to a sewage leak from a UN facility.

A Haitian-led future

Given its troubled history of Haitian intervention, the US has expressed caution about leading a new international mission in Haiti. Many are calling for solutions to be Haitian-led, rather than foreign-led.

We need to give Haitians time and space to get that right, former US special envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote said in a recent interview with NPR.

Let the Haitians have a chance to mess up Haiti for once. The international community has messed it up beyond recognition many times. I guarantee Haitians mess it up less than Americans, he added.

For his part, Katz said the Kenyan-led mission, with UN support, would have provided a buffer for the US and other powers that have a checkered history in the region.

In the 20th century, the US carried out these invasions of Haiti. Later, you get these UN-contracted occupations that the US supports, Katz said.

But these always prove poor to the reputation of those involved, and they never leave the country on a better footing. So now with this Kenyan-led initiative, you have almost a two-fold intervention.

A last resort

But with the Haitian government in disarray and violence rampant, some experts question what systems are in place to spur recovery.

The assassination of President Jovenel Moises in 2021 left a power vacuum in Haiti's government, and no general elections have been held since. Katz argues that the US made the situation worse by supporting Henry, whose popularity has plummeted amid questions about his commitment to democracy.

Anyone paying attention has been saying for years that this was an unsustainable situation that was going to explode, Katz said. When there is no legitimate democracy, it opens the door for people with more firepower.

Both Katz and Esperance point out that while countries like the US have helped equip the Haitian National Police, the line between the officers and the gangs they must fight is often porous.

Gang leader Cherizier, for example, is himself a former member of the riot control branch of the Haitian National Police.

The result is that Haitians feel like they have no choice but to look abroad, Esperance explained.

We need a functioning government. An international force will not be able to solve the problem of political instability, Esperance said. At the same time, Haiti cannot wait. We are in hell.