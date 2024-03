US Treasury Statement on the IFC International Bridge Academies Issue

The US Treasury Department is deeply concerned with the unacceptable failures at IFC identified by the Compliance Counsel Ombudsman (CAO) in its investigation of IFCs Bridge International Academies project. Investigation Report (CAO Report)[1] revealed on March 14, confirmed multiple incidents of child sexual abuse between 2013 and 2020 at schools in Kenya run by Bridge International Academies (Bridge), a former IFC client. The CAO also concluded that IFCs failure to ensure Bridges' compliance with IFCs environmental and social risk mitigation policies (ie Performance Standards) likely contributed to the serious damages caused to abused school children. IFC accepts the findings of the CAO's investigation and over the past several months has developed its own plan to address the harms associated with the project, support survivors of sexual abuse, and correct its institutional failures. This Management Action Plan (MAP) was approved by the IFC Board on March 13 and was released together with the CAO Report. The United States welcomes President Bangas' call for an independent and external investigation of the CAO investigation and supports the MAP, noting the following. Throughout this process, our immediate priority has been to address the harm suffered by survivors and support their recovery. We believe that survivors should be at the center of defining the scope and focus of rehabilitation. We therefore welcome the inclusion of survivor consultation as a first step in the MAP to inform the final approach to delivering a range of services to survivors. These consultations should be the main driver for the design of the proposed rehabilitation program. We believe that the IFC should keep all settlement options on the table while consultations continue. To prevent similar harm from happening again in IFC-financed projects, a key MAP commitment is for IFC to issue a zero-tolerance statement for inaction or retaliation related to gender-based violence and human rights protection issues. children. We also welcome the proposed mandatory staff training and protocol that makes it clear that reporting and escalating these issues within the IFC management structure are staff obligations, as well as the inclusion of anti-retaliation policies to support the detection and remediation of early. We also expect that updates on the implementation of this commitment will be included in publicly released MAP implementation reports and discussions with the IFC Board. Finally, we are deeply concerned by the broader accountability issues raised by this case. These include the IFC's agreement with Bridge to put in place an additional confidentiality agreement following the commencement of the CAOs investigation. To perform his role effectively, the CAO must be independent and his investigations must be conducted without interference or retaliation. Even the perception that this independence is being violated is disturbing. Reflecting these concerns, we reiterate our support for President Bangas' call for an independent external investigation. ###

