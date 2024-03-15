International
Little-known international NGO finalizing building code mandating US homes to be green
An international organization that develops model codes and standards for new construction is quietly preparing an energy conservation code that opponents argue is a backdoor climate initiative and will lead to higher home prices.
The International Code Council (ICC), a Washington, DC-based group that regularly issues more than a dozen codes that govern new construction and affect billions of people worldwide, is expected to finalize the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). for 2024 early next week. While previous IECCs received little opposition, the 2024 version has been widely criticized for prioritizing climate initiatives over energy efficiency.
“They are promoting electrification and discriminating against the natural gas industry by excluding it from being part of the code,” Karen Harbert, president and CEO of the American Gas Association (AGA), told Fox News Digital in an interview. “This is really anti-competitive behavior.”
“If you're about energy efficiency, you have to say, we're about energy efficiency, however you get there by being fuel neutral. But in this case, they're outlining the path to get there, and it includes only electrification.”
AGA, whose members provide natural gas service to 180 million customers nationwide, has argued in recent months that the ICC developed 2024 energy efficiency code with “serious problems in the regular legal process” by not including them. It further said the code would harm consumers and lead to higher costs.
The main gas industry group, other energy industry associations, housing groups and the Northeast regional branch of the ICC filed complaints in late December and early January seeking a review of the IECC 2024. However, the board The ICC's appeals court recommended this month that those appeals be dismissed, leaving the final decision to the group's board of directors. This is expected to arrive on Monday.
Among the contested provisions, the IECC draft, which has been in development for years, requires new one- and two-family homes and apartments to install electrical infrastructure for in-home electric vehicle chargers. It also requires new homes to be wired for a solar panel system and all-electric appliances.
According to the AGA, those measures and other provisions were largely included in the IECC as part of an omnibus package in September 2022 after being rejected through the normal process.
“Activists who are supporting an all-electrification agenda tried to get in through the front door of the policy, which was to ban natural gas in cities, and it was overturned in the Ninth Circuit,” Harbert told Fox News Digital. “They tried to ban gas at the state level, and that's now being challenged. And they've tried to do it through regulations and they've been unsuccessful.”
“So you go into a process that's very under the radar, very weird, very technical, but with the same objectives,” she continued, referring to the IECC process. “Enter the front door, enter the side door, now you are entering the back door.”
In addition to AGA, the American Public Gas Association, the appliance manufacturers' trade group, the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) and the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) also filed complaints at IECC 2024.
“As longtime supporters of the ICC's codes and standards, we are concerned that this version of the IECC misses the point,” said Paula Cino, NMHC's vice president of construction, development, land use and consulting, in a write-up for Fox News Digital. statement.
“Without action by the ICC Board on cabin provisions that exceed code limits, this IECC would threaten housing affordability and burden tenants with costs for unwanted or unusable technology,” she added.
In its December appeal filed jointly with BOMA, the NMHC specifically criticized the IECC's provision for charging electric vehicles and another provision requiring new homes to have so-called demand-responsive controls for water heaters, allowing a third party to reduce a home's energy consumption at times of high demand. NMHC and BOMA argued that IECC 2024 would impose additional costs on Americans, including low-income families.
And the ICC's Region IV branch, which covers the Northeast, also warned of the potential negative economic consequences of the 2024 IECC.
Overall, jurisdictions in 48 states and representing more than 119 million Americans administer the IECC. ICC CEO Dominic Sims said late last year that the code is an essential tool for “achieving energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction targets”.
“The model building energy code before the International Code Council represents a consensus agreement between builders, building code officials and energy efficiency advocates,” said Jennifer Amann, a senior fellow at the American Council for an Efficient Economy. Energy, which protects for electrification. policies. “It will cut energy costs in new homes, lower utility bills for homeowners and reduce pollution.”
“The International Code Advisory Board should adopt this sensible proposal and not bow to special interests representing polluting industries,” she told Fox News Digital.
The debate over the group's energy conservation code comes at a time of a wider push by environmental organizations to electrify the residential and commercial sectors, which account for the largest share of total end-use carbon emissions of any sector in US activists and Democrat-led local governments. have sought to ban natural gas connections as part of this effort, replacing gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces with electric alternatives.
At the same time, the Biden administration has implemented a series of regulations that hit popular home appliances, forcing them to be more efficient. It has also earmarked $1 billion under the Inflation Reduction Act for grants that help local jurisdictions implement the ICC's IECC.
The ICC declined to comment and the Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
